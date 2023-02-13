Jake DeBrusk is close to a return, and the Bruins could use him

DeBrusk is also a dogged puck-hunter from his goal-line spot on the power play, which will help a unit that hasn’t scored in five games (0 for 17).

“We’re missing speed,” coach Jim Montgomery said of the top-line winger, who is nearing a return from a broken leg sustained Jan. 2. “His ability to track down pucks, whether it’s on the forecheck, but more importantly stripping guys from behind, creating odd-man rush looks. With or without the puck, he creates odd-man rushes for us.”

“We need quicker puck movement, and we need more loose puck retrievals,” Montgomery said. “We’re just not working right now. It’s a little stagnant.”

So Montgomery’s Bruins — who are 10-4-1 without DeBrusk, and scored a combined four goals in those regulation losses to Seattle, Tampa Bay, Carolina, and Washington (combined score: 12-4) — are ready to get going this week.

Montgomery listed DeBrusk as doubtful for Tuesday in Dallas, probable for Thursday in Nashville. The winger is being ticketed to play a bit less than usual at even strength but to boost the power play and penalty kill.

After participating in a team workout Monday for the first time since the Winter Classic, DeBrusk reported being in game shape.

“More of a timing issue than anything,” said DeBrusk, who despite missing nearly six weeks remains tied for third on the team in goals (16) and is ninth in points (30). “I’m going to try to play as fast as I can. I’ve been missing it too much.”

He reports his cardiovascular fitness is better than it is during his offseason training, thanks to Bruins performance coach Kevin Neeld.

“I’ve done over 100 miles on the assault bike,” DeBrusk said, referring to the fan-wheel bike that works the upper body with push-pull levers. “Thanks to Kevin. So if he sees this, thanks man. It’s been fun.”

For the first time since he played hero at Fenway Park, DeBrusk looked back at his eventful afternoon. He scored the tying and winning goals in a 2-1 win over the Penguins, both of them on a fractured left leg and a broken thumb. He reported the first injury to trainer Dustin Stuck.

“The hand was pretty early on,” he said. “I knew something was wrong with it, but you don’t know. Adrenaline’s kind of up. They’re like, ‘We’re going to go take a look at it.’ We did some stuff with it.”

Before tying the game with a net-front goal on Casey DeSmith, DeBrusk was battling in front when he took Matt Grzelcyk’s shot in the back of his leg (“that money spot,” he said, where the wraparound shinpad doesn’t fully protect) as he tried to push off Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta.

“I wasn’t strong enough, I guess, and I kind of went like this and turned,” DeBrusk said. “I felt it right away.

“I came to the bench and everyone was all patting me and stuff, and I said to Dusty, ‘I think I did something to my leg. I don’t know exactly,’ but he was like ‘Step on it.’ Usually when you take a shot block, it’s a stinger, we call it in hockey terms.

“We were just hoping it was that. But it started to deteriorate a little bit. I didn’t say anything after that.”

DeBrusk said the Evgeni Malkin cannon blast he absorbed in the final seconds did not add to his injury.

“The damage was done by that time,” he said. “I was devastated because I thought they tied the game. I was like, ‘I can’t get up. This is brutal.’ Then I saw everyone come in. It was kind of a weird mix of emotions at the time.”

How bad was the pain?

“Umm, well … I actually had a scary one before I came here, actually, in the Dub. So I kind of know my pain tolerance,” DeBrusk said to a chuckling group of reporters.

DeBrusk was referring to his days with WHL Swift Current. In October 2015, an 18-year-old DeBrusk took a slapshot to a highly sensitive area and needed surgery to reduce the swelling. This was a far less painful lower-body injury.

“I knew it was bad,” DeBrusk said. “But not that bad.

“I scored right after, literally five, six seconds after. I was like, ‘I just scored my first goal of the Winter Classic.’ We just tied the game. It was like, boom. I was on the ground, and they were trying to get me up, and I was skating like, ‘Oh, we’re in one here for 10 more minutes.’ ”

He kept his humor as the clock ticked and the pain intensified.

“I said this to Krech [David Krejci]: There was a rush we had before we scored [the winner]. I kind of gave him the puck and was literally trying to catch up with him. I was like, ‘That’s the first time in my life I think I’ve tried to catch up to you, buddy.’ That’s when I knew something was up.

“But you’re so focused. It’s a mission. It’s a pressure cooker. It worked out great. I got a tap-in on the second one. It’s good for the story, I guess.”

After going out on a high, DeBrusk said it was difficult to manage his down time.

“I think it’s the longest I’ve been out, ever,” he said. “I tried to milk that for as long as possible — probably a week or two I was trying to relive that as much as I could. But obviously when you can’t move and stuff, it’s mentally draining.

“The training staff’s done a good job here of keeping me alive and well. I’ve been working as hard as I can to get back. It’s been fun to watch this team over the last month. It’s one of those things you want to join it as fast as possible, and it’s almost annoying in a way that your mind’s in the right spot but you’ve got to wait.

“I just miss scoring goals.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.