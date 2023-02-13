Masataka Yoshida got a taste of American culture (and Puerto Rican food) at Alex Cora’s Super Bowl watch party

Yoshida was one of the guests at a Super Bowl get together manager Alex Cora hosted along with Trevor Story , Kiké Hernández , third base coach Carlos Febles , and former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez .

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Masataka Yoshida came to America to play baseball for the Red Sox. But on Sunday night, he learned a few lessons about the culture, too.

“It was good,” Hernández said Monday. “A lot of questions for Masa asking if he knew what a first down was and all that . . . It was good having him there as part of the group.”

Hernández said football required more explanation than the cuisine.

“Food is the universal language,” he said. “Everybody eats the same way. There’s a lot of rules in football.”

Yoshida arrived at Fenway South last week to get a head start on spring training. He will return to Japan early next month to practice for the World Baseball Classic.

Vázquez played eight seasons with the Red Sox before he was traded to the Astros in August. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Twins in December.

Minnesota also conducts spring training in Fort Myers.

“It was good catching up with him,” Hernández said.

Balancing act

Hernández, who is slated to play shortstop, will play center field for Puerto Rico in the WBC.

He said the biggest challenge will be acclimating to center field for what will be a relatively short period of time.

“I think it’ll be harder for me to adjust on the fly to center field,” Hernández said. “I’ll still be taking my ground balls [at shortstop] during batting practice.”

Hernández does not plan to work in center field before he leaves to join Puerto Rico.

“My focus while I’m here is to the Red Sox,” he said.

Hernández and second baseman Christian Arroyo played only three games together in the middle infield last season. Cora plans to use them together as often as possible in spring training.

On the mound

With Cora watching closely, Ryan Brasier threw a session of live batting practice. The hitters included catcher Reese McGuire . . . Righthander John Schreiber arrived at camp 15 pounds lighter than last season. He appeared in 64 games last season and threw 65 innings, most among the relievers. His first bullpen session will be this week . . . Infielder Bobby Dalbec and outfielder Alex Verdugo are among the early arriving position players.

