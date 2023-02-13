No. 3 Catholic Memorial powers to Catholic Conference championship over top-ranked St. John’s Prep with its third-period play

“We were a different team,” said Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney. “We competed harder, we were harder on forechecks, we pressured their defensemen.”

On the back of four third-period goals, third-ranked Catholic Memorial erased a 2-1 deficit and defeated No. 1 St. John’s Prep, 5-3, to take home the conference title in back-to-back seasons. The Knights (15-2-0) avenged a 6-3 defeat to the Eagles (14-2-1) on Jan. 7.

MIDDLETON — Both St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial knew the stakes prior to puck drop at the Essex Sports Center: the Catholic Conference championship.

“They played for each other,” added Rooney. “That was our motto for the year, to play for each other, not just with each other and you saw it in that third period.”

Advertisement

Catholic Memorial's Nick D'Olympio (center) celebrates a conference title with goalie Owen Watson. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Knights scored on three of their four power-play opportunities, breaking the game open with a patient approach with the extra skater. Possessing the puck around the perimeter, mostly through senior captain Finn Burke, the Knights opened shooting lanes and relied on heavy traffic in front of the net to take away the eyes of Eagles goaltender Brian Cronin.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They were doing a great job of blocking shots, but we were getting secondary shots that got through,” said Rooney.

Sophomore defenseman Anthony Pellitteri, freshman Joe Marchi, and junior defenseman Michael Corbett each scored on the man advantage, rifling shots from beyond the hash marks.

Morgan Lenehan is congratulated by teammates after scoring the go-ahead goal for Catholic Memorial. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Sophomore Morgan Lenehane potted the winning goal with 4:20 to play, batting in a rebound that was a result of great work by junior Drew Mottau.

“I saw that the puck was there and I thought ‘Oh wow, puck’s there’ and batted it in,” said Lenehane. “It was awesome.”

Junior goaltender Owen Watson made 22 saves, including a pair of one-time opportunities in front of the goalmouth. Watson robbed Eagles senior Jimmy Ayers with a stretched-out glove save in the middle of the second period, providing a jolt of energy to the Knights.

Advertisement

“He’s great,” said Burke. “I think he’s the best goalie in the state. We’ve only let up about a goal a game and he’s the main reason why.”

Catholic Memorial goalie Owen Watson turned away 22 shots. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Senior Will Van Sicklin scored twice and junior Camden Umlah tallied one for the Eagles.

Rescheduled from Jan. 25, the packed house and high stakes provided the best possible stage for the top contenders in the Catholic Conference.

“Maybe the hockey gods were talking to both schools and said that we want to play the championship at the end of the Catholic Conference season,” said Rooney.

St. Johns Prep's Jimmy Ayers (12) tries to keep Catholic Memorial's Ben McGilvary from the puck. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.