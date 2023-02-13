Northeastern and BC both bring winning streaks into women’s Beanpot final

“The Beanpot has a huge history,” said Alina Mueller, the Huskies’ top scorer (18 goals, 26 assists). “If you want to be tops in Boston, you want to win that title. It comes with a lot of motivation, but not with a lot of pressure.”

Northeastern, currently ranked fifth in the nation, hopes that changes Tuesday evening, when it faces a rolling Boston College team in the championship game at the Eagles’ Kelley Rink.

For all of the team’s accomplishments over the last few years, Northeastern’s recent run of women’s hockey talent has not been dominant in the Beanpot. Outside of winning the 2020 tournament, the Huskies have seen the other Boston squads win the titles over the last decade.

The careful perspective that Northeastern (27-2-1) has the Beanpot in is important. Last February, when they fell in the opening round to the Eagles, 3-1, the Huskies were without Mueller, who was at the Olympics with the Swiss national team. They got her back for the Hockey East tournament and their Frozen Four semifinal run. The Beanpot was not the end goal for the Huskies, and they held the disappointment from losing to the Eagles in the opening round at bay.

With this being the last year of eligibility for Northeastern’s stellar top line of Mueller, Chloé Aurard, and Maureen Murphy, there is a deeper urgency to capture the trophy, though there are still larger goals. In the 4-1 opening-round win against Boston University, the talented trio combined for three goals. There is no doubt they will be the playmakers in Tuesday’s title game as well.

“Every time they’re out there, you’re kind of on the edge of your seat, like, ‘All right, what are they going to do?’ ” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint. “And they usually don’t disappoint.”

That top line is vicious, but the Huskies need not always rely on them. That was evident Friday, as Northeastern fell behind UConn twice before forcing overtime, in which they called upon sophomore defender Tory Mariano to tally the game-winner, keeping their 15-game winning streak alive.

Trusting all four lines and the defense to score will make a difference late in the season, and could help these upperclassmen capture another Beanpot title.

Despite Northeastern’s depth and resilience, Beanpot history is on BC’s side. The Eagles (18-12-1) won their last two Beanpot title-game meetings against the Huskies, a 7-0 shutout in 2016 and a 2-1 decision in 2017. Those were the first two of three consecutive Beanpot titles for the Eagles, but they haven’t won the trophy since 2018.

The Eagles still smart from dropping last year’s title game to Harvard, 5-4, after coming back to tie the game four times, and they referred to their 3-0 victory over the Crimson in last Tuesday’s opening round as a revenge game.

“I didn’t want them to beat us ever again after last year,” said BC’s Abigail Levy, the 2022 Bertagna Award winner as the best goalie in the Beanpot.

If anyone is to put a stop to Northeastern’s streak, it could be a motivated BC squad that has won four straight. BC’s defense put a stop to the Huskies’ usually potent scoring when the teams last met Jan. 13. The Eagles kept Northeastern scoreless through regulation. Aurard did net the game-winner 2:40 into overtime to give the Huskies the victory, but it was only the third time this season that the Huskies had been kept to one goal or less.

BC was well-served by its defense in that January matchup, with Deirdre Mullowney blocking six shots, and Cayla Barnes and Kelly Browne each blocking four. Defense also was key to the opening-round Beanpot win against Harvard, with defenders not only stopping a motivated Crimson top line but scoring all three goals.

The Eagles will need that superb defensive effort to continue, but also will need their offense to come alive if they are to upset Northeastern Tuesday.

“NU is playing well,” said BC coach Katie Crowley. “Last time we played them, it was a fantastic game, and I would expect nothing less from the game on Tuesday.”

In the consolation game, defending champion Harvard faces off with Boston University. It marks the first time the two have met in the Beanpot since the Terriers’ 3-2 overtime win in the 2019 title game, the first time they won the tournament as a varsity program.

BU (10-17-3) enters on a two-game losing streak after falling to BC Saturday night, 2-1. The Terriers are playing teams close and giving full-game efforts after some lapses earlier in the season. They are also seeing tremendous growth from talented freshmen Brooke Disher and Clara Yuhn.

Though facing depth struggles, Harvard (7-16-3) continues to fight hard, including tying No. 10 Clarkson twice Friday before falling, 4-2. Kyra Willoughby blocked six shots in the Crimson’s first-round Beanpot loss to BC, which was a season high, and followed with four Friday.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.