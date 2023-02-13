fb-pixel Skip to main content
World Cup star Kylian Mbappé could face Bayern in Champions League clash after rapid injury recovery

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press,Updated February 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
PSG's Kylian Mbappe could be on the field Tuesday in the first leg of the round-of-16 Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.thibault camus/Associated Press

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé has made an unexpectedly quick recovery from injury and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier hopes he can face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash.

The World Cup superstar was expected to be out for three weeks after tearing a muscle in his left thigh on Feb. 1 and the jet-heeled forward's speedy return has surprised Galtier.

“Kylian trained with the squad today and completed the whole session. I didn’t think he would be ready," Galtier said at Monday's news conference. “We took the decision to let him take part if he felt ready. We’re not quite sure if he’ll be on the team sheet, we’ll see tomorrow morning.”

Mbappé won't be on the bench for the sake of it.

“We’ll ask Kylian if he feels ready, Kylian’s made a huge effort,” Galtier said. “If he’s on the team sheet it means he’s ready.”

Neymar hopes to line up alongside Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who has shaken off a sore hamstring.

“Kylian is an extremely important player for us, he’s a star," Neymar said through a translator. “Obviously we feel stronger when all three of us are playing.”

Neymar is the world’s most expensive player at $237 million but Mbappé is only the second player to have scored a hat trick in a World Cup final.


