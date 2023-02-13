Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul sparks huge protests in Israel

The demonstrators gathered to oppose a sweeping judicial overhaul proposed by Israel’s new government — the most right-wing and religiously conservative in the country’s history — that has bitterly divided Israelis and has even led to fears of civil war. The changes would reduce the Supreme Court’s ability to revoke laws passed in parliament and give the government greater influence over who gets to be a judge.

Protesters came by bus from Haifa, train from Tel Aviv, and car from the occupied Golan Heights. They carried Israeli flags, megaphones, and homemade banners. And they were chanting for democracy, freedom, and judicial independence.

JERUSALEM — A battle over the future of Israel’s judiciary — perceived by many as a fight for the soul of Israel’s democracy — grew more fraught and fractious Monday as roughly 100,000 protesters from across the country filled the streets outside parliament in Jerusalem in one of the biggest-ever demonstrations in the city.

The demonstration followed a dramatic televised speech Sunday night by Israel’s mainly ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, in which he called for compromise and warned that the crisis had left the country “on the brink of constitutional and social collapse,” and possibly “a violent clash.”

The scale of the protest reflected a deep disagreement in Israeli society over the ideal structure and future of the country’s democratic institutions. Those opposed to the plan have portrayed it as a threat to the liberal Israeli state; the leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, has warned it could bring down Israeli democracy; a former defense minister, Benny Gantz, has warned of civil war.

The government, in response, says the changes represent a much-needed reform of a judiciary that has become too powerful. Amid a highly charged public debate, leaders on both sides have accused each other of attempting a coup.

On Monday, after opposition legislators disrupted a parliamentary committee that advanced the proposed bill, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu berated opposition leaders, telling them to “stop intentionally derailing the country into anarchy.”

Rooted in a decades-old culture war between different parts of Israeli society, the standoff began after Israel’s new government entered office in late December and almost immediately sought to significantly reduce judicial oversight of parliament and increase the government’s control over who gets to be a judge.

To the government and its supporters, the move would enhance Israeli democracy by restoring parity in the relationship between elected lawmakers and an unelected and interventionist judiciary, and ensuring that government decisions better reflect the electoral choices of a majority of the population.

To critics, the proposals would instead damage Israeli democracy by giving too much power to the government; endangering minority rights; and removing limits on Netanyahu’s ability to enact legislation that might allow him to escape punishment in his ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu denies the proposals are for his personal benefit.

The focus of the protests Monday was a road in central Jerusalem that connects the three branches of government — the parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prime minister’s headquarters.

Roughly 100,000 people had gathered there by midafternoon, according to Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster. Israeli media reported that some protesters had traveled in a 2½-mile long convoy of cars from northern Israel.

The protest followed weeks of regular demonstrations in Tel Aviv, where a similar number of people have gathered every Saturday night since the start of the year.

But Monday’s demonstrations were considered more impressive because they occurred during a weekday and mainly in Jerusalem, a right-wing and religious stronghold. Participants of all ages had taken a day off work and school. They included groups of doctors, army veterans who had completed a two-day march to Jerusalem, students, high-tech workers, and other professionals.

Some protesters said they doubted that the demonstration would have any immediate effect on the government but that it was important to show those working in the opposition, as well as the Supreme Court chief justice and other public figures opposing the changes, that they had popular support.

Inside parliament, a government-controlled committee voted Monday to advance part of the proposed legislation. Though the politicians driving the reform plan said there might be room for some compromise, they defied a plea by Herzog to pause the legislative process to allow room for broader discourse and consensus. The vote set the stage for a debate on the floor of parliament in the coming days — the first step toward turning the plan into law in the coming months.

The vote set off a fracas in the committee room after opposition lawmakers, one of them in tears, chanted against the decision, and some of them clambered over tables to confront the committee chair, Simcha Rothman, a government lawmaker.

The moves came hours after the government announced its first efforts to strengthen Israel’s settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, giving retroactive authorization to nine settlements that were built by groups of settlers without official state approval.

Though large and loud, the protests Monday reflected only one part of Israeli public opinion. Roughly 44 percent of Israelis support the judicial overhaul, and 41 percent oppose it, according to a recent poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute, a Jerusalem research group.

Progovernment Israelis have also held counter demonstrations in recent days, albeit in much smaller numbers. One far-right group kept behind a police cordon on the edge of Monday’s protest displayed a banner bearing the message: “Leftists are traitors.”

Currently, “we don’t have democracy,” said Avi Abelow, 49, a right-wing video blogger attending a progovernment rally in the West Bank last weekend. “This is about providing proper democracy,” Abelow said.