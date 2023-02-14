fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bruce Springsteen adds Gillette Stadium show to 2023 tour

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 14, 2023, 1 hour ago
Bruce Springsteen.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boss is expanding his 2023 tour and adding one more stop in the Bay State.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 24, one of 22 dates in 18 cities added to the band’s current tour, announced Tuesday. The band comes to Boston on March 20 for a show at TD Garden.

Other newly announced stops on the tour include Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and East Rutherford, N.J. The tour kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa, and it will end in San Francisco in December.

Those interested in scoring tickets have until Feb. 19 to register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

