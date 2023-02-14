Stop the presses: ‘Alaska Daily’ to return March 2

A few people are asking about “Alaska Daily,” which last aired in November. The ABC drama is about a disgraced New York journalist who goes to an Alaska newspaper in hopes of professional — and, perhaps, personal — redemption. Played by Hilary Swank, she begins working on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the state.
No, the show has not been canceled after only six episodes. It is returning for the final four episodes of season 1 on Thursday, March 2. It will pick up where it left off, with Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald being held hostage in the newsroom at gunpoint. Now would be the time to play catch-up, if you want to jump in when the show returns; the first six are available on cable on-demand on Hulu.
“Alaska Daily” definitely moves like a network show, spelling things out unnecessarily at times. It doesn’t linger on small moments like many of the cable and streaming dramas we’re used to at this point. But it’s nonetheless promising, and the themes of the power of local journalism are compelling. Swank is good, refusing to layer her smug reporter with likability. And she’s surrounded by a good cast, including Jeff Perry as her loyal editor and Grace Dove as an Alaskan native reporter who is helping Eileen with the story of missing women.
