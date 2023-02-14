AIM head is worried about the labor shortage in Mass.

Associated Industries of Massachusetts chief executive John Regan is so concerned about the local labor shortage, he devoted his entire “State of Massachusetts Business” address to the topic on Tuesday. Delivered virtually to members, Regan spoke about how the workforce challenges facing Massachusetts are “dire and immediate” and that the state is sailing into a demographic “bomb cyclone,” exacerbated by the rise of remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regan said the state has roughly 115,000 more job openings than unemployed workers today, a harbinger of a tighter labor market to come. He noted that Massachusetts had the fifth largest outmigration of any state in the country between mid-2021 and mid-2022. Meanwhile, birth rates are plummeting and an increasing number of baby boomers are exiting the workforce. As a result, AIM is pushing for several policies, including a broad reduction in the state’s 5 percent income tax, a streamlining of the state’s workforce training system, and improvements to vocational education and industry apprenticeships. Before the pandemic, this address was typically given live at AIM’s executive forum every January but this year AIM opted to go virtual when Governor Maura Healey spoke instead at the event in Newton last month. — JON CHESTO

AVIATION

Air India orders a record number of planes

Air India announced a 470-plane order with Airbus and Boeing in what stands to be the largest purchase in commercial aviation history, underscoring the industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the airline’s ambition to become a global force after years of contraction. The carrier will purchase 250 Airbus jets including 210 A320neo family aircraft as well as 40 A350s, as well as 220 Boeing models comprising 190 737 Max, 20 787s, and 10 of its largest 777X, according to separate announcements on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy — again

Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dallas-based discount retailer filed in the Northern District of Texas, listing assets and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, in its bankruptcy petition. It emerged from its last bankruptcy in January 2021 after closing about 200 stores, cutting its employee headcount, and slashing debt. But the company soon found itself in trouble again, battling inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

NLRB says Amazon illegally interfered with union efforts

US labor board prosecutors have concluded that Amazon illegally used subpoenas to coerce staff and try to interfere with labor activism at a New York warehouse. A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board has determined that, in doing so, the e-commerce giant violated employees’ rights, agency spokesperson Kayla Blado said. Absent a settlement, the director will issue a complaint on behalf of the labor board’s general counsel, Blado said in an e-mail. The dispute stems from Amazon’s ongoing effort to overturn the Amazon Labor Union’s historic election victory last spring at an 8,000-employee facility on Staten Island. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

German court throws out Greenpeace suit against Volkswagen

A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace aiming to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. The civil case echoes several other lawsuits brought by climate campaigners, including one against luxury car manufacturer BMW that was dismissed last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVEL

Schiphol Airport to limits passengers again as labor shortages persist

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will again limit passenger numbers during the busy May holiday period as the Dutch hub continues to wrestle with staff shortages. Reneging on an earlier move to remove any outstanding restrictions, the Dutch airport informed airlines Monday evening that it will introduce an extra 5 percent “safety margin” in the first week of April, resulting in 5,000 fewer travelers per day, according to director of corporate affairs Kees Boef. Since last year, the home base for Air France-KLM’s Dutch arm has been plagued with significant labor disruption resulting in long queues and waiting times for passengers during peak travel periods. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EARNINGS

Coca-Cola raises prices but customers keep buying Cokes

Coca-Cola has raised prices to offset inflation, but said that did not impact demand for its drinks during the fourth quarter. Revenue rose 7 percent to $10.1 billion, the company said Tuesday, slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Demand for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar jumped 9 percent during the quarter, while coffee sales were up 11 percent as Coke expanded availability of its Costa brand. Sports drink sales grew 1 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ACCOUNTING

PwC worker recognized as whistle-blower

A former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee, convicted after revealing details of how some of the world’s biggest companies dodged taxes by setting up a base in Luxembourg, won his bid to be recognized as a whistle-blower rather than a criminal who stole private data. The European Court of Human Rights ruled by a 12 to 5 majority on Tuesday that “the public interest in the disclosure of that information outweighed all of the detrimental effects arising from it.” Raphael Halet’s right to freedom of expression had been violated and his original criminal conviction had a “chilling effect” on others who might speak out, the court said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Rich French dynasties invest to take Rothschild private

Three of France’s wealthiest dynasties including the owners of luxury giant Chanel are investing in Rothschild & Co. to help take the eponymous French bank private. The Dassault, Peugeot, and Wertheimer families, along with Giammaria Giuliani of Italy, will back the offer by the Rothschilds’ holding company Concordia of €48 (or $51.53) per share, reflecting a valuation of about €3.7 (or $4) billion for the historic firm, according to a statement Monday. The bank, predecessors of which helped finance the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 at the battle of Waterloo, announced the outlines of the deal earlier this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalling older cars over steering wheel emblem

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers. The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder, and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service. Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford cutting thousands of jobs in Europe

Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom, and 200 elsewhere on the continent. It said its strategy to offer an all-electric fleet in Europe by 2035 has not changed and that production of its first European-built electric car is due to start later this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS