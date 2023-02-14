Coming soon to Boston Common: Brews and tunes

The city has awarded Emerson College and Trillium Brewing Co. rights to open a 420-seat beer garden with a stage for live performances at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, just outside the Boylston MBTA Green Line station. The space will have a beer and beverage trailer, food and beverage kiosks, and a temporary performance stage which would host events by Emerson students and possibly ArtsEmerson students, those in Boston’s Professional Arts Consortium, and Emerson’s radio station WERS, said Emerson College spokesperson Michelle Gaseau.

A heavily trafficked but “utilitarian and unwelcoming” corner of the Boston Common could soon be be transformed with music, art, and local brews under a new plan approved by the city last week.

The project is latest example of Emerson’s investment into its downtown Boston campus, including renovating the Little Building at 80 Boylston St. — complete with interactive light projections — and sidewalk upgrades. Emerson declined to share financial details.

“The college has a pretty deep history of trying to find ways to make our Boston campus and this particular corner of the Common a destination place, for not only our students and members of the community but also for residents and visitors,” Gaseau said. “We’ve always wanted to do more and do these things to enliven our campus and the Common.”

The move is part of a broader effort to revive and revamp America’s oldest park, which was detailed in a new Boston Common Master Plan released last year. While the area outside the Boylston MBTA station is the second most-traveled plaza on the Common (behind Park Street Station plaza), it “lacks a strong sense of arrival and visual interest,” the report says. And with more visitors than ever coming to the Tremont Street side of the park, thanks to the newly unveiled sculpture “The Embrace” honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, the city was looking for ways to bring vitality to the corner, said Ryan Woods, commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation department.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department in early January issued a request for proposals for a “Boston Common Seasonal Outdoor Hospitality Opportunity.” The RFP deliberately avoided “beer garden” in its title to see what types of responses came in, Woods said, though the document did say potential vendors should “have experience in running a successful brewery/beer garden or Food and Beverage program.” Of the six responses that came in, each had an element of selling alcohol. (Similar beer gardens have opened in recent years on the Charles River Esplanade, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway and outside City Hall Plaza, each generating considerable foot traffic and revenue.





But Emerson and Trillium offered more than just slinging IPAs, promising to bring programming and activity that went beyond evening and weekend alcohol sales, such as slam poetry, dance performances, or other live art.

“Emerson blew everyone out of the water,” Woods said. “We’re excited for this opportunity for us to activate what is a not really that friendly or welcoming end of the Common.”

Trillium launched its Trillium Garden on The Greenway in 2017, and the brewery’s experience was clear in the RFP response, Woods said, including important logistical details such as locations for ID checks. Alcohol sales at garden will run Wednesday through Sunday, with beer, wine, seltzer, and non-alcoholic beverages available, while daily programming is expected on the stage.

Trillium representatives did not respond to several requests for comment.

While the RFP called for rent of $25,000, Emerson and Trillium’s bid doubled that with an offer of $50,000. Between the rent and an agreement to give the city a minimum of 8 percent in sales, Woods said the city expects to receive between $130,000 and $150,000 total as part of its agreement. That money that will go toward the Fund for Parks and Recreation in Boston, a nonprofit that funds recreational programs using vendor payments. There used to be as many as 70 vendors on the Common prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; now that number is down to 35, and there’s been a subsequent loss of at least $200,000 in revenue, Woods said.

The Boston Landmarks Commission needs to grant final approval, and Emerson expects the beer garden to run from May 1 through Nov. 1.

“It’s a really important corner,” Gaseau said. “We want to make sure it’s as wonderful and beautiful and lively and entertaining as it can be.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.