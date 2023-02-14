GBH World presents ‘Living with Cancer,’ a live storytelling event

“Living with Cancer” centers around personal experience with inequity in health care for marginalized communities, self-advocacy, and initiatives attempting to reduce the gaps in care.

Partnering with Count Me In — a nonprofit research initiative that works to understand cancer through patients’ experiences — GBH World will host “Stories from the Stage: Living with Cancer” at its Brighton studios on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The live storytelling event will feature doctors, patients, and researchers who will share their narratives on cancer detection, treatment, and survival.

Cancer can be a difficult topic to discuss, but GBH World is trying to bring a hopeful tone to the conversation with true stories told by those who are directly impacted.

Co-executive producer Liz Cheng said the series focuses on storytellers “who speak from the heart of their own diverse communities” as they tell the “best and worst moments of their lives.” The event will feature Boston-based journalist and speechwriter Leslie Nguyen-Okwu, author of the forthcoming memoir “American Hyphen,” who is working on a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard, along with seven other participants. Cheng said for many of the evening’s storytellers, this is their first time telling their lived experiences onstage.

Mel Mann, a survivor of chronic myeloid leukemia from Georgia, will share his story, beginning with his initial diagnosis in 1995 when he was told had three years to live unless he could secure a bone marrow donor.

While he was unable to locate a match of his own, Mann hosted bone marrow drives to support others, which led him to be referred to a clinical trial that saved his life. Since his diagnosis, Mann has continued to host drives to help others find the transplant he never received.

Mann said he is especially focused on increasing the number of Black bone marrow transplant recipients because as of 2021, Black patients had a 23 percent chance of finding a donor while white patients had a 77 percent chance, according to Cancer.net.

“My goal is to educate and to spread hope,” Mann said.

"Living with Cancer" speaker Mel Mann with wife Cecelia Mann and daughter Dr. Patrice Mann. Mel Mann

Stories told at the event will split between two broadcasts on June 5 and 12 on GBH World in honor of National Cancer Survivors Month. Viewers can stream the events at worldchannel.org and on the PBS app.

“This is someone’s lived experience with all of the pain and the triumph sown in,” said Cheng. “It’s hard to deny that these experiences are important and should be shared.”

“Stories from the Stage: Living with Cancer,” GBH World. Wednesday, 6:30–9:15 p.m. $50. wgbh.org

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.