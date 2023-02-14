GingerGems are the ‘functional treats’ your mouth’s been craving

GingerGems brim with the bold flavor of ginger. They’re made from the tender part of high-quality ginger root and are candied (meaning preserved) in a sugary syrup, unlike ginger candy coated with sugar. The oils and zingy flavors are released when they’re chewed. “We’re re-introducing something that’s been around for a long time,” says founder Susanne Greelish. Ginger has long been used to treat an upset stomach and nausea. Greelish first started making gingery bites years ago to deal with the side effects of her cancer treatment. She shared them with friends, who loved the taste and convinced her to sell them. Her first sales were at farmers’ markets. Now, Greelish with co-partners Laurie Peck and Peter Nash, all self-described “older entrepreneurs” with backgrounds in food sales, marketing, and management, offer a line of four versions of the hand-cut treats produced in small batches at Boston’s CommonWealth Kitchen. In addition to the classic candied ginger, there is one sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds, which enhances the texture. Lemon is included in another for an additional layer of flavor and zest. A fourth choice has turmeric, which adds an earthy, warm taste. None is overly sweet. “These aren’t candy but functional treats,” says Peck (about $7.99 for 3 ounces). Available at Pemberton Farmers Marketplace, 2225 Mass Ave., Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Marty’s Fine Wines, 675 Washington St., Newton, 617-332-1230; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Stop & Shop, selected locations, or at gingergems.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND