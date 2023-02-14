The goblins are gone, but the gobbling continues. These bakeries are thriving in Salem, even in the off-season.

Nearby, on Derby Street, there’s also a line at Lulu’s Bakery and Pantry , open just over a year. Its floor-to-ceiling windows beckon passersby, and bright pastry cases brim with elaborately decorated cupcakes, birthday cakes, and cookies. The menu board features hearty sandwiches, soups, and egg dishes for people having meetings, a few tourists exploring off-season sites, and after school, teens glued to their phones.

SALEM — It’s winter, and the tourists who filled the old streets of Salem have dwindled. But even on blustery days, patrons line up in two bakeries located just about a block from each other. One, A&J King Artisan Bakers , has been on a one-way side street since 2006. On a chilly Tuesday, whole grain breads, croissants, scones, and cookies are displayed on wooden shelves, and the dining area is filled with mothers with babies in strollers, friends having coffee and scones, and businesspeople eating lunchtime sandwiches.

In a suburban world where Starbucks spring up on multiple corners, can two bakeries — where every item sold is made by hand — survive? Or, by stressing different aspects of their crafts, can they even flourish?

Owners Jackie and Andy King at A&J King. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Owners Nikki and Jim Economides at Lulu’s, which is named for Nikki’s mother. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“We wanted a venue that’s comfortable and open all day,” says Nikki Economides, co-owner of Lulu’s. It may be the junior business in terms of years, but its owners, Nikki and Jim Economides, aren’t culinary neophytes. Nikki headed the former Finale dessert restaurants for years, and now also owns Fixx, an artisanal chocolate company concentrating on wholesale. Jim began working with Chris Schlesinger at the old East Coast Grill while he was in high school, and after New England Culinary training and stints in San Francisco and elsewhere, started All-Star Sandwich Bar with Schlesinger and other ventures. By 2019, the couple, who live in Salem, began looking for a permanent space for Fixx’s chocolate making.

Chive scones at A&J King. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The city of Salem, with its emphasis on bringing back the downtown, seemed a good fit, and the building, which previously had a Halloween-related store, was next to a project of then-Mayor Kim Driscoll to transform a vacant lot into a small urban park. After nine months of buildout, Lulu’s opened with Jim’s meatloaf and falafel sandwiches and Nikki’s angel biscuits and gravy, pepperoni rolls, and baked goods. There’s a temperature-controlled room for chocolate making, and the display cases hold honey and jams from Nikki’s native West Virginia. One of Jim’s twins did the artwork on one wall, and Nikki’s sister works in the kitchen. In the busy seasons, when the café is open past 3 p.m., the Economides bring in plates and tableware so they can finish the day by eating there.

A turkey Reuben on sourdough at Lulu's. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The couple feels the past year was one of adjusting to Salem’s ebbs and flows of tourist and local traffic. Salem offers several events through the year, and just after Lulu’s opened, Salem So Sweet chocolate and ice festival in February 2022 brought throngs of customers. The biggest crowds are in October, but summer through fall is busy. The city is “almost a year-round destination,” says Nikki, who had yearned to return to baking. Locals may avoid the crowds in October, but still are finding their way to Lulu’s, they say. Between the café and chocolate making, Lulu’s has about 20 employees, mostly part-time high school students and retirees, along with alumni of the Root culinary program nearby.

Over on Central Street, A&J owner Andy King says the fall rush doesn’t affect them too much. Their devoted regulars may stay away in October, but the tourists find the place, and he thinks the side street keeps the bakery quiet. Nevertheless, now that the production kitchen has moved across town, not only can the wholesale business expand, but the kitchen on Central has expanded. When bread, pastry, and sandwich-making all was done in the Central kitchen, it was “gymnastics,” says co-owner Jackie King, who is the pastry maker. The production facility near the Peabody line has a small coffee shop and sells flours, baking pans, and supplies.

Fresh baked bread at A&J King. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Although the Central Street bakery café is a compact, homey space, the Kings’ wholesale business, always in their plans, has grown exponentially over the years. What was once a few restaurant accounts in the Salem area — ”I drove around to as many restaurants and groceries as I could with bags of bread” for chefs and managers to try, Andy recalls — has grown to about 85 accounts on the North Shore, and in Boston, Cambridge, and elsewhere. “I realized that if I wanted a day off after working 100 days in a row, I would have to hire more people,” Andy King says. And more employees meant more production, more sales, and wholesale became imperative. Bar Boulud in Back Bay (now closed) really opened up the city to King, he says, when the chef at the time, Aaron Chambers (who now owns Shelter in Salem) told him that famed chef Daniel Boulud liked the bread. To “make it worthwhile” to go into Boston, King says, it was necessary to expand to more accounts. Now groceries sell A&J King breads and some pastries, Mida in the South End and Newton buys North Shore sourdough, the Publick House in Brookline wants rolls and breads for sandwiches, and many coffee shops from Blue Bottle to Pavement to Elmendorf Bakery in Cambridge sell the Kings’ croissants and other pastries.

Customers relax at A&J King. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Although King says he does no marketing or advertising, the couple, who met in culinary school, now have 50 employees, and a production schedule in which croissants and baguettes baked at 1 a.m. are “on a truck at 4 a.m.” for delivery. It’s a “chaos that you have to manage” daily and through the night, King says, adding, “This country exists because of people who work overnight.” Jackie King says in the slow winter season the pastry side produces more than 8,100 croissants, sticky buns, and Kouign Amann (a small sweet Breton cake) per week, all laminated (the process of layering dough by folding in butter) and shaped by hand; 2,300 scones; 1,200 muffins; and 1,300 large cookies.

Milling whole grains to use in breads and even pastries is a new focus for the Kings. Andy King proudly shows off the bakery’s mill, made in Vermont, in which he grinds whole wheat berries from a farm in Maine and rye from one in upstate New York. Now he can “mill today and use tomorrow,” and talk to a farmer who “just got off the combine.” The freshness of the flour and the control he has over the milling make the investment worthwhile.

Baked goods and snacks at Lulu’s. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Jackie King also values the whole grains to use in pastries, believing that they “bring a higher quality” in terms of nutrients. “It’s a more thoughtfully put together product,” she says. In the Central Street café, a board lists the local growers of vegetables, eggs, and other products the Kings use, part of their efforts to support farmers.

So is there room for both Lulu’s and A&J King? “I love seeing new places,” says Andy King, adding that both he and Jackie think the bakeries have different offerings. “We offer such specific things,” he says, pointing to wide range of whole grain breads and rustic pastries. The Economides also point out differences. “We didn’t intend to be a bread bakery,” says Nikki Economides. “I never felt we would be in competition,” but complementary. Although they’re not envisioning the kind of wholesale business that A&J King has, Lulu’s has done some catering and sees an opening in requests for custom cakes. “It could be a really strong piece” of the business, Jim says. Between loyal regulars and the Salem’s tourists, both couples see a clear road ahead.

Lulu’s Bakery & Pantry 285 Derby St. Salem, 978-594-4531. Lulusbakeryandpantry.com

A&J King Artisan Bakers 48 Central St., Salem, 978-744-4881, and 139 Boston St., Salem, 978-674-5381. Ajkingbakery.com

Customers Jennifer Townsend and Dorcas Nkojo enjoy their morning at A&J King in Salem last week. Lane Turner/Globe Staff







