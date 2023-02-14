The New England Aquarium presents ‘Secrets of the Sea’

“If you go on 100 dives, you will probably never actually see a natural prediction. But you will see a lot of symbiosis,” said Bird, co-director of “ Secrets of the Sea ” — a 2022 film investigating mutually beneficial relationships between oceanic species.

You’ve probably seen (or purposefully avoided) ocean predator films — sharks snatching and ripping apart their prey, blood rushing through the water. Jonathan Bird explained that the ocean isn’t actually a “fish eat fish world.” In fact, sea creatures are quite cooperative.

Local filmmaker Jonathan Bird will be at the New England Aquarium’s Simons Theatre Feb. 16 for a screening of his film "Secrets of the Sea" followed by a Q&A.

Produced by Howard Hall Productions and Oceanic Research Group, the film was also created by couple, co-director Howard and producer Michele Hall, to show an accurate depiction of the ocean that doesn’t overdramatize predation.

The Simons Theatre at the New England Aquarium will be hosting a free 3-D IMAX screening of the film as part of its lecture series on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. followed by an in-person discussion with Bird.

“Secrets of the Sea” is also scheduled for two to three screenings at the aquarium every day through the end of March.

Co-director Howard Hall films a shark at Tiger Beach. Michele Hall

Massachusetts resident Bird is a cinematographer, photographer, director, and TV host who previously created the 2020 documentary “Ancient Caves.”

The film follows geologist and climate researcher Gina Moseley as she uncovers climate history through the exploration of underwater caves. She travels with her team to find stalagmite samples — a rock formation that grows up from the bottom of a cave.

Scientists can gather information about temperature and moisture history from thousands of years ago from stalagmites, according to University of Nevada Las Vegas.

While he loves to experience the intricate ocean world, Bird said he is so focused on filming certain sea life that he often doesn’t notice all of the creatures swimming around him until he watches the footage on the big screen.

“I’m never afraid of sharks because they’re only like an inch long in my viewfinder,” he said.

Co-directors Howard Hall and Jonathan Bird film a dugong in the Philippines. Michele Hall

His favorite creatures to capture in the film were dugongs, which he described as “Pacific manatees,” and whale sharks. Bird said that dugongs are very rare, so being able to interact with the curious creatures was a great experience. As for whale sharks, they can grow to the size of a school bus, so “there’s pretty much nothing more impressive than swimming with a fish that’s that big,” said Bird.

He also enjoyed a film sequence where he shot anemonefish, also known as clownfish, moving a coconut husk, so they could lay eggs on it.

“It was just one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen, how clever these little fish can be,” he said.

“Secrets of the Sea,” New England Aquarium. Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Free. neaq.org









Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.