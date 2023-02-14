fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Roast whole carrots with oranges and honey to add a bright spot to the plate

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated February 14, 2023, 1 hour ago
Roasted Whole Carrots with Oranges and Honey.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

This easy side dish, made with carrots tossed with orange juice, sliced oranges, and honey, enhances the natural sweetness in the roots. Leave the carrots whole and sprinkle them after roasting with parsley and pistachio nuts. They'll be a bright spot on the plate and there's not much to do. Simply toss, roast, and garnish.

pounds small carrots, peeled and left whole
1cup orange juice
2 Navel oranges, sliced
¼cup honey
2tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon chopped pistachios
1tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a large bowl, toss the carrots, orange juice, sliced oranges, honey, olive oil, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

3. Transfer the carrots to the baking sheet. Roast for 45 minutes, or until tender when pierced with the tip of a paring knife.

4. Transfer the carrots to a platter with the juicy syrup on the pan. Sprinkle with pistachios and parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

