Recipe: For a winter brunch, caramelize pears to top an eggy, custardy French toast casserole

Serves 6

Pears, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a hint of orange are splendid together in a casserole for the brunch table on a chilly weekend morning. The dish is based on big cubes of bread soaked in an eggy custard. Caramelize pears in butter and brown sugar on the stovetop and layer them in a baking dish with creamy custard-soaked bread cubes. You can use any leftover or slightly stale bread you have on hand; you need about 3 1/2 quarts. Use Bosc pears because they'll hold their shape without breaking down in the skillet. Caramelized pears add enough sweetness to the gently sweetened custard, so a little drizzle of maple syrup over each serving is quite nice. Balance it with a dollop of plain yogurt. Who's coming to brunch this winter?

CUSTARD

Butter (for the dish) 6 eggs 2½ cups whole milk or half-and-half ¼ cup maple syrup 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon grated orange rind 1 loaf (1 1/4 pounds) thickly sliced white or sandwich bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 3 1/2 quarts cubed)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Generously butter a 3-quart baking dish.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the bread, whisk the eggs. Whisk in the milk or half-and-half, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, and orange rind. Add the bread cubes to the bowl. With a rubber spatula, stir them into the custard mixture until they are coated all over. Set aside.

PEARS

3 tablespoons unsalted butter 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar 4 Bosc pears (about 2 pounds), halved lengthwise, cored, and cut into thick slices 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or more if needed ½ cup maple syrup (for serving) 1 cup plain yogurt (for serving)

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the brown sugar and cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds, or until the mixture bubbles.

2. Add the pears to the skillet. Turn the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring with a silicone spatula or wooden spoon, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the pears are golden.

3. Spoon half the bread cubes into the baking dish. With a slotted spoon, lift half the pears out of the skillet and arrange them on the cubes. Add the remaining bread cubes in an even layer, with any excess custard in the bowl. Top with the remaining pears.

4. Tilt the skillet and scoop up any syrup on the bottom. Drizzle it over the pears. Sprinkle them generously with cinnamon.

5. Bake the casserole for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the custard is set. Remove the casserole from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt.

Sally Pasley Vargas