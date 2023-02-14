fb-pixel Skip to main content

Send your relationship questions to Love Letters

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 14, 2023, 39 minutes ago
What's your problem?Illustration by Ashanti Davis

It’s Valentine’s Day– which doesn’t mean much, according to Love Letters advice columnist and podcast host, Meredith Goldstein, who has been answering readers most burning relationship questions for more than a decade.

“The holiday is only important if you want it to be,” she says. “Personally, I find it easier to be romantic in June, especially in Boston.”

But Valentine’s Day is a good time, Goldstein adds, to take control of your romantic life – or lack thereof.

Are you single and happy? Coupled and bored? Dating and exhausted? Crushing on someone and seeking confidence? Wondering about marriage? Thinking about a breakup?

Submit your relationship question below and we’ll try and get you some answers.

