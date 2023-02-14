Send your relationship questions to Love Letters

It’s Valentine’s Day– which doesn’t mean much, according to Love Letters advice columnist and podcast host, Meredith Goldstein , who has been answering readers most burning relationship questions for more than a decade.

“The holiday is only important if you want it to be,” she says. “Personally, I find it easier to be romantic in June, especially in Boston.”

But Valentine’s Day is a good time, Goldstein adds, to take control of your romantic life – or lack thereof.

Are you single and happy? Coupled and bored? Dating and exhausted? Crushing on someone and seeking confidence? Wondering about marriage? Thinking about a breakup?

Advertisement

Submit your relationship question below and we’ll try and get you some answers.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/love-letters-callout">View Survey</a>

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.