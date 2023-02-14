Vintage Tea & Cake’s new Lexington location is a tasty escape

At Vintage Tea & Cake Company in Lexington, sunlight streams through the windows, brightening the room and embracing its cozy atmosphere. You come here for afternoon tea and finger sandwiches and pastries, which is half the treat. Tables are set with white and beige, lacy tablecloths and china teacups and saucers in mismatched vintage patterns that ignore the passing of time. There are prints on the walls depicting scenes from centuries ago, some in ornamental gold frames. Taking an hour or so here alone or with friends would be a worthwhile break.

Finger sandwiches and pastries at the newly opened Vintage Tea & Cake Company in Lexington. Vintage Tea and Cake Company

Adel Donegan recently opened the tea room, her second. The location is a larger version of the one she’s run for nearly eight years in Belmont. After growing up living abroad for her father’s work, she was inspired by the 10 years she spent studying and working in England. Donegan started catering tea parties a decade ago, bringing her vintage accessories, often for bridal or baby showers, charity events, and kids’ tea parties.