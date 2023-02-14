Vintage Tea & Cake’s new Lexington location is a tasty escape

At Vintage Tea & Cake Company in Lexington, sunlight streams through the windows, brightening the room and embracing its cozy atmosphere. You come here for afternoon tea and finger sandwiches and pastries, which is half the treat. Tables are set with white and beige, lacy tablecloths and china teacups and saucers in mismatched vintage patterns that ignore the passing of time. There are prints on the walls depicting scenes from centuries ago, some in ornamental gold frames. Taking an hour or so here alone or with friends would be a worthwhile break.
Adel Donegan recently opened the tea room, her second. The location is a larger version of the one she’s run for nearly eight years in Belmont. After growing up living abroad for her father’s work, she was inspired by the 10 years she spent studying and working in England. Donegan started catering tea parties a decade ago, bringing her vintage accessories, often for bridal or baby showers, charity events, and kids’ tea parties.
For the newly opened tea room, Donegan says, “I didn’t want to be too fancy or over the top here.” With the tableware and tea choices from Tea Guys, tea blenders in Whately, she has struck the right balance. Your own steaming pot arrives after you choose from a selection of loose-leaf teas — English breakfast and Earl Grey, Darjeeling, oolong formosa, orange cinnamon spice, chamomile, jasmine green tea, and more, as well as a tiered cake stand with little sandwiches filled with tuna or chicken salad, goat cheese and fig jam, and pastries that might be scones with fresh butter, jam, and also English clotted cream, lemony bars, macaroons, and mini eclairs — and all with a side of relaxation ($30 per person. Reservations recommended). 21 Muzzey St., Lexington, 774-582-0473, and 129 Belmont St., Belmont, 617-470-4321, vintageteaandcake.com.
