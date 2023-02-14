Add variety to your bread making with recipes from Japan and the Middle East

For those of us who’ve had our fill of the homemade sourdough craze, it’s time to look around the world for further inspiration. In Japanese milk bread, a roux-like paste mixed into the dough makes a fluffy and slightly sweet crumb that’s like a moister, better version of standard sandwich bread. And for our Palestinian ka’ak asfar, turmeric, sesame seeds, and almond extract enliven fluffy rounds of a fragrant, slightly sweet bread.

Makes two 1½-pound loaves

Japanese milk bread is a fluffy, slightly sweet, fine-textured loaf. It stays moister and softer longer than standard sandwich bread thanks to the Asian technique of mixing tangzhong into the dough. Tangzhong is a mixture of flour and liquid cooked to a gel; it’s often referred to as a roux, though it does not contain any butter or oil and serves a different purpose than a classic roux. The gelatinized starch in tangzhong can hold onto more water than uncooked flour, thereby offering several benefits: The dough is easy to handle despite the high hydration level; the loaf attains a high rise and a light, airy crumb; and the baked bread keeps well.

Sonoko Sakai, author of Japanese Home Cooking, makes her milk bread with a small amount of non-wheat flour combined with bread flour. When adapting her formula, we opted to use rye flour for its nutty flavor.

This recipe makes two loaves, so you will need two 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pans; metal works better than glass for heat conduction and browning. The baked, cooled bread keeps well at room temperature in an airtight container or plastic bag for several days (it can be stored in the refrigerator for slightly longer but would then be best rewarmed or toasted). Or the bread can be frozen, unsliced and wrapped in plastic then foil, for up to one month.

Resist the temptation to add more flour to the dough as it is kneaded. The dough will be sticky and gluey, but after rising, it will be workable. When shaping the dough, use minimal flour so it remains as moist as possible. Lastly, when inverting the loaves out of the pan and turning them upright to cool, handle them gently as they are delicate and easily separate at the seam.

For the water roux

½ cup water

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

¼ cup (34 grams) bread flour

For the dough

8 tablespoons (113 grams) salted butter at room temperature, cut into 8 pieces, plus 2 tablespoons (28 grams), melted, for brushing

3 large eggs, divided

1 cup whole milk, at room temperature

4⅔ cups (639 grams) bread flour, plus more for dusting

½ cup (70 grams) rye flour

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (80 grams) white sugar

¼ cup (27 grams) nonfat or low-fat dry milk powder

1½ tablespoons instant yeast

1¾ teaspoons table salt

To make the water roux, in a medium saucepan, combine the water, milk, and flour, then whisk until lump-free. Set the pan over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens (a silicone spatula drawn through the mixture will leave a trail) and bubbles slowly, 2 to 4 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl, press a sheet of plastic wrap directly against the surface, and cool to room temperature.

To make the dough, brush a large bowl with melted butter; reserve the remaining melted butter. Add two eggs to the cooled water roux and whisk until well combined. Add the room-temperature milk and whisk until homogeneous and smooth.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk together the bread and rye flours, sugar, milk powder, yeast, and salt. Attach the bowl and dough hook to the mixer and, with the machine running on low speed, slowly add the roux-egg mixture. With the mixer still running, add the softened butter 1 tablespoon at a time. Increase the speed to medium-low and knead until the dough is very strong and elastic, 10 to 12 minutes; it will stick to the sides of the bowl. Scrape the dough into the prepared bowl, then brush the surface with some of the remaining melted butter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm spot until doubled in bulk, about 1½ hours. Meanwhile, coat 2 metal 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pans with the rest of the melted butter.

Lightly flour the counter. Gently punch down the dough, then turn it out onto the prepared counter. Using a chef’s knife or bench scraper, divide the dough into 4 equal portions, each about 355 grams (about 12½ ounces). Shape each portion into a smooth ball. Using your hands, pat one ball into a 7-by-4-inch rectangle, then fold the dough into thirds like a business letter. Pinch the seam to seal. Turn the dough seam side down and place on one side of one of the prepared loaf pans so the seam is perpendicular to the length of the pan. Shape a second portion of dough, then place it in the pan alongside the first portion, positioning it the same way; there should be just a small amount of space between the 2 pieces of dough. Cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel.

Repeat the process with the remaining portions of dough, then place under the towel alongside the first pan. Let rise until the dough domes 1 to 1½ inches over the rim of the pan, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining egg until well combined; set aside.

When the dough is properly risen, gently brush the tops with the beaten egg. Bake until the loaves are well risen and golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pans on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Gently invert the bread out of the pans, stand them upright on the rack and cool for at least 1 hour before slicing.

Palestinian-Style Turmeric Bread (Ka’ak Asfar). Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Palestinian-Style Turmeric Bread (Ka’ak Asfar)

Makes four 7-inch rounds

We first tasted ka’ak asfar, which translates as “yellow bread,” at a Palestinian bakery. The warm, golden glow of the round, flattish loaves came from turmeric, and sesame seeds and fragrant spices flavored the subtly sweet, almost cake-like crumb. Hoping to replicate ka’ak asfar at home, we turned to Reem Kassis, author of The Palestinian Table, who explained that the bread is a holiday food, sometimes closely associated with Easter, though it’s common to find it year-round. We adapted her recipe, swapping the difficult-to-source mahlab, a spice ground from a type of cherry pit and a common flavoring in Middle Eastern baking, for a small measure of almond extract. In addition to sesame seeds, the recipe calls for nigella seeds, which are teardrop-shaped and black; their flavor is unique, with slightly herbal, onion-y notes. Look for them in Middle Eastern markets, spice shops, or well-stocked supermarkets. If you can’t find them, the bread still is delicious without them. To grind the aniseed and nigella seeds, crush them in a mortar with a pestle or pulse them in an electric spice grinder.

Allow the toasted sesame seeds to cool before adding to the dry ingredients, so they don’t damage the yeast. And, be sure to let the breads cool completely before slicing so the knife blade doesn’t compress or tear the crumb.

4¾ cups (618 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more as needed and for dusting

½ cup (71 grams) white or black sesame seeds, or a combination, toasted and cooled

½ cup (107 grams) white sugar

1 tablespoon instant yeast

3 tablespoons aniseed, coarsely ground

3 tablespoons nigella seeds (see headnote), coarsely ground

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon table salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing and brushing

¼ teaspoon almond extract

In a stand mixer with the dough hook, mix the flour, sesame seeds, sugar, yeast, aniseed, nigella seeds, turmeric, and salt on medium speed until well combined, about 1 minute. In a 1-quart liquid measuring cup or medium bowl, combine 1⅔ cups warm water (100 degrees to 110 degrees), the oil, and the almond extract. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly pour the liquid ingredients into the flour mixture. Knead on

medium-low until the mixture forms a smooth, elastic ball and clears the sides of the bowl, 7 to 10 minutes, occasionally scraping the bottom and sides of the bowl; if needed, knead in up to 2 tablespoons additional flour. Lightly oil a large bowl and transfer the dough to it. Brush the dough with oil, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment and brush it with oil. Dust the counter with flour, turn the dough out onto it and divide it into fourths. Using your hands, form each piece into a smooth, taut ball, then press it into a 5-inch round about ¾-inch thick. Dimple the rounds with your fingertips, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet, staggering them to give them as much space as possible. Loosely cover with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until nearly doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes; it’s fine if the risen rounds touch slightly.

Bake until the breads are golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Set the baking sheet on a wire rack and cool for about 10 minutes, then transfer the loaves directly to the rack. Cool to room temperature.

