15-year-old girl seriously injured after snowmobile crash in Jefferson, N.H.

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday in Jefferson, N.H., after she lost control of a snowmobile and slammed into several trees, officials said.
The girl, from England, was riding with a family member when she crashed around 11 a.m. off a “winding section” of the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
“Upon hitting an icy puddle, the juvenile rider lost control of her machine and went off of the trail, striking several trees,” the statement said.
The girl sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game officials said. The family member who was with her texted 911 at the scene and transported her to the trail crossing of US Route 2 before placing another 911 call, the statement said.
Advertisement
Responders arrived to the roadside at around 11:45 a.m. and the girl was taken to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H., officials said.
Officials said that though this was the girl’s first time riding a snowmobile on a trail, she had completed an approved rider education safety course and had proper safety equipment.
“These preparations greatly aided both the patient and responding rescue personnel when the time of need arose,” the statement said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.