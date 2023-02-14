15-year-old girl seriously injured after snowmobile crash in Jefferson, N.H.

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured Monday in Jefferson, N.H., after she lost control of a snowmobile and slammed into several trees, officials said.

The girl, from England, was riding with a family member when she crashed around 11 a.m. off a “winding section” of the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

“Upon hitting an icy puddle, the juvenile rider lost control of her machine and went off of the trail, striking several trees,” the statement said.