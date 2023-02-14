Boston Fire Department dedicates new ‘life saving’ firehose in memory of fallen firefighters

The addition of the new firehose was made possible by a donation from the Last Call Foundation, a nonprofit that was founded by Kennedy’s mother, Kathy Crosby-Bell.

The dedication ceremony was held at Engine 33 and Ladder 15 on Boylston Street, the same fire house that Firefighter Michael R. Kennedy, 33, and Fire Lieutenant Edward J. Walsh Jr., 43 were working out of when they died in a deadly blaze at 298 Beacon St. on March 26, 2014.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials gathered at a local fire station Tuesday afternoon to dedicate the Boston Fire Department’s new, technologically advanced firehose in memory of two fallen firefighters who died while fighting a blaze in the Back Bay in 2014.

Speaking at Tuesday’s ceremony, Crosby-Bell said her late son would be glad to see this kind of hose being used by his fellow firefighters.

“When Michael died, I was told his hose never got water in that awful fire,” she said at Tuesday’s event. “At Michael’s gravesite, I swore to him I would fix it.”

“It’s my sincerest hope that this firehose keeps Michael working with all of you, keeping you safe, bringing the water you call for at every fire,” she said.

People gathered outside and inside for the dedication of the Boston Fire Department’s new, technologically advanced firehose in memory of two fallen firefighters who died while fighting a blaze in the Back Bay in 2014. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“What would be important to Michael is that what happened to him never happens to any of you,” she said.

Crosby-Bell said the firehose is dedicated to her son and Walsh.

“It’s the hose they should have had in the first place,” she said.

The two firefighters died while battling a wind-whipped blaze that tore through a Back Bay apartment building, causing a fiery explosion that sent people screaming into the streets and trapped the firefighters in the basement, where they desperately called for help as their water ran low.

Fanned by winds gusting up to 45 miles an hour, the nine-alarm fire blasted up from the basement of the four-story apartment building, triggering a powerful burst that ultimately took the lives of Walsh and Kennedy, despite frantic attempts to save them.

Wu said the city was proud to dedicate the “next generation, thermally superior firehose” in their honor, and thanked the Last Call Foundation. She also thanked all the firefighters in the city for their service.

“To keep our communities safe, we must invest in the health and safety of those charged to protect them, and today’s dedication is about that investment in life-saving technology for those whose work is saving lives,” said Wu.

Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke spoke about how important the firehose is to firefighters, and this new hose is stronger and more heat resistant.

“Firehose does more than just deliver water to the scene of a fire,” Burke said. “It’s a firefighter’s lifeline.”

Burke continued: “It’s so important that the firehose we use in Boston is the best on the market.”

Burke said the donation made it possible for the department to purchase enough of this new hose to put “100 feet on every engine in our department.”

“This new hose will save the lives of firefighters,” Burke said.

Burke said he hopes when any firefighter sees the new red hose, “they will think of think of Eddie and Mike — I know I will.”

Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said if this type of firehose had been in service when Kennedy and Walsh went to the Back Bay fire in 2014, “it would have been a different story, it would have been a different fire.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.