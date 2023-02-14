Boston police investigating men captured on video leaning against, kicking New England Holocaust Memorial

“He stated he observed on camera individuals jumping over the bushes in the memorial,” the report said. “About 9:29 p.m. an individual wearing [a] black hoodie and glasses can be seen [kicking] the memorial twice. He states both can be reviewed on the ‘Tower south camera.’ About 9:30 p.m. he states you can see a group of people encouraging him to leave the area. [Redacted] stated there was no damage done to the memorial.”

Boston police are investigating a reported disturbance Friday night at the New England Holocaust Memorial downtown, where young men were captured on film leaning against and kicking the structure.

Combined Jewish Philanthropies, a Boston-based group that manages and maintains the memorial, condemned the actions of the men.

“We will not stand for any acts of antisemitism in our community, especially not the desecration of memories of the victims of the Holocaust, and will continue to monitor the situation,” said CJP in a statement posted to Facebook.

“We ask any member of the community who witnessed the event or may have information from that night to please come forward and contact” Boston police, CJP said.

The New York-based group Stop Antisemitism tweeted a 12-second video clip of the incident at the memorial located at 98 Union St.

“Boston - an onlooker films in horror as a group of young men kick the New England Holocaust Memorial (98 Union St). last night,” tweeted Stop Antisemitism above the clip. “The group noticed the man filming and ran up to him, making antisemitic threats of violence @bostonpolice.”

In the clip, one young man appears to lean his back against the memorial, and another young man appears to kick the base of it.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation, police said.

Among those who decried the perpetrators’ actions was Peggy Shukur, interim executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England chapter based in Boston.

“The New England Holocaust Memorial is a sacred site in Boston, a way we bear witness to the memories of those who suffered or died at the hands of the Nazis,” Shukur said in a statement. ”Acts of desecration have occurred in the past at this Memorial, a grim reminder that the lessons of the Holocaust need to be continually reinforced.”

At a time of heightened antisemitism, Shukur continued, “any disruptive activity at this site is of concern to the Boston Jewish community, and should concern the entire New England community.”

Her words were echoed by City Council President Ed Flynn, who said in a statement that the perpetrators “flagrantly” disrespected the memory of Holocaust victims.

“Any act to damage or desecrate this memorial is unacceptable,” Flynn said. “In recent years, we have seen a disturbing rise in hate crimes, antisemitism, neo-nazism, and white nationalism in our city and country. It is critical that we categorically reject and denounce any attempts to normalize antisemitism or any form of hate.”













