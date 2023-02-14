fb-pixel Skip to main content

Check out these Boston-themed Valentine’s Day cards

Submit your ideas and we may bring them to life.

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 14, 2023, 44 minutes ago
A Valentine's Day card fit for a Bostonian.Ryan Huddle

For many, February 14th is a day to celebrate love in all of its forms, whether that means spoiling your romantic partner, telling your friends how much they mean to you, or taking yourself out to dinner.

No matter how you plan on spending the day, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your appreciation for those closest to you— and what better way to do that than with a short but sweet message?

Check out these designs inspired by the city of Boston:

Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle
Ryan Huddle

Do you have any ideas for a Boston-themed Valentine’s Day card? If so, submit them in the form below and we may include them in a reader response section of this story:

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

