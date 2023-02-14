Chemicals spill at New Hampshire yogurt manufacturing facility contained, officials say

Peracetic acid, the chemical , is used in organic food manufacturing and is not detrimental to the environment, the company said in the statement.

There were no injuries, said the statement from Lactalis US Yogurt, the parent company of Stoneyfield Farm.

Over 200 gallons of a sanitation solution were released inside a Stonyfield Farm manufacturing facility in Londonderry, N.H., after a container was punctured Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the company.

Access was restricted to the plant while it was ventilated and monitored for air quality levels, the statement said.

Approximately 30 gallons of the chemical reached an outside area, a spokesperson from the company wrote in an e-mail. The spill was quickly contained and neutralized, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services confirmed there was no environmental concern. the spokesperson said.

The scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Along with the state’s environmental services department, Londonderry fire and the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Materials District also responded to the scene, the company’s statement said.

“We will engage outside environmental consultants to assure the use of best practices in safely and effectively completing the clean-up process,” the statement said.

Londonderry public safety officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





