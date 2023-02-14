Chocolate is on the ballot today in Rhode Island

In an online poll, voters are being asked to rank the five treats in order of their preference, similar to the ways Alaska and Maine and municipalities like New York City and San Francisco hold political elections. The instant run-off system allowed for votes to be tabulated in rounds, with candidates eliminated until there are only two remaining options.

Two state lawmakers who are seeking to call attention to ranked-choice voting are holding a special Valentine’s Day election for residents to pick their favorite chocolate from five possible candidates: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, KitKat, Twix, Hershey’s Kiss, and Milky Way.

You can vote online here.

In this case, one candy will be eliminated during each round, so when Milky Way finishes in last place, the few Rhode Islanders who picked Milky Way as their first choice will then have to hope their second choice is more popular. (Then again, if they like Milky Way, the best, their second-favorite probably won’t be very popular, either.)

The winner is the remaining person, or candy, that receives the majority of the votes.

“Ranked-choice voting, whether for chocolate or public office, is a way of allowing voters more nuance than a simple yes or no, and could result in more positive, thoughtful campaigns,” state Representative Rebecca Kislak said. “This is a light-hearted demonstration, but it will be a useful tool in helping people understand the concept of ranked-choice voting.”

Kislak said she plans to introduce a bill Tuesday to switch Rhode Island’s presidential preference primary to ranked-choice voting.

There is a tiny, but growing movement in Rhode Island to overhaul elections, potentially by changing the state’s primary system to include open primaries, where voters don’t have to be registered to a specific party to vote, or nonpartisan primaries like California that would allow Democrats and Republicans to run against each other and leave two finalists for the general election.

Any changes likely face an uphill battle in Rhode Island, where Democrats haven’t lost a statewide or federal election in 16 years. In other words, the people in charge have largely benefited from the current system, where the winners of traditional partisan primaries advance to the general election.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee easily won his general election race last year against Republican Ashley Kalus, but he won a five-way Democratic primary with less than 33 percent of the vote. In 2014, Gina Raimondo won the governor’s office with just 41 percent of the vote in the general election, and 42 percent in her Democratic primary.

Ranked-choice voting is another option, although it would appear to be less likely than some of the other options. A ballot question asking Massachusetts residents to switch to ranked-choice voting failed by 10 percentage points in 2020.

“Our neighbors in Maine have been using it for primaries and certain other elections for several years, and it’s a concept that we’d like to consider for the benefits it could have here in Rhode Island,” state Senator Valarie Lawson said.

Kislak and Lawson said they are setting up informational tables at the State House Tuesday afternoon to promote ranked-choice voting. It’s unclear if they intend to set up a chocolate fountain in the State Room.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.