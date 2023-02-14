Driver injured after car crashes into townhouse in Worcester

A car crashed into a home and flipped over inside a town-house style home in Worcester Tuesday, sending the driver to the hospital, police said.

Worcester police and fire responded to 1204 Halcyon Drive at 12:06 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had “struck a residence,” police and fire officials said.

When officers arrived, they saw “a white sedan flipped upside down inside the house,” said Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesman, in a statement.

Officers rendered medical aid to the injured driver, a 24-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital, police said. Fire crews used hydraulic extraction tools to extricate the man but first had to stabilize a “structure above” that appeared unstable, said Worcester Fire Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash, but the building was evacuated, Murtha said.

The car struck one unit of the townhouse, and only that unit is not habitable, Roche said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

