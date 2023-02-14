fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 63, assaulted by teenager and 11-year-old boy at Forest Hills MBTA station, police say

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 14, 2023, 29 minutes ago

A 63-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a teenager and 11-year-old boy at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Monday night, authorities said.

Transit Police tweeted that victim was punched and kicked by a 19-year-old male around 8 p.m. and the 11-year-old boy “also participated in the assault.”

The 19-year-old was arrested and the victim was treated on scene by EMS, Transit Police said in the tweet.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the 19-year-old will be charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (to wit shod foot).

The “11 year old cannot be charged criminally in Massachusetts,” Sullivan said in an e-mail to the Globe.

