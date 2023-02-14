Man, 63, assaulted by teenager and 11-year-old boy at Forest Hills MBTA station, police say

A 63-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a teenager and 11-year-old boy at the Forest Hills MBTA station on Monday night, authorities said.
Transit Police tweeted that victim was punched and kicked by a 19-year-old male around 8 p.m. and the 11-year-old boy “also participated in the assault.”
The 19-year-old was arrested and the victim was treated on scene by EMS, Transit Police said in the tweet.
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the 19-year-old will be charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (to wit shod foot).
The “11 year old cannot be charged criminally in Massachusetts,” Sullivan said in an e-mail to the Globe.
Advertisement
2/13 8PM 63y/o male victim punched/kicked by 19 y/o male while at #MBTA Forest Hills station. TPD arrest offending male. An 11 y/o male also participated in the assault of victim. Victim treated on scene by EMS.— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 14, 2023
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.