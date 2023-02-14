Man arraigned for allegedly shooting brother in Mattapan over home sale dispute

A Mattapan man was held without bail Monday for allegedly shooting his brother in the head in May 2021 in a dispute over the sale of a family home, authorities said.
Trevor Lawrence, 32, of Mattapan, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and additional gun and ammunition charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.
Lawrence pleaded not guilty. A dangerousness hearing will be held Thursday, officials said. Lawrence’s attorney, Joseph M. Pagliarulo, said in a phone interview that his client denies the charges.
On May 14, 2021, Boston police were called to a home on Westmore Road in Mattapan where Lawrence’s sibling, then 38, had been shot in the face, prosecutors said. He was treated at Boston Medical Center, where he told detectives that he and Lawrence had gotten into a disagreement about selling the family home.
“The victim said he attempted to take photographs of the home’s second floor when Lawrence produced a gun and shot him in the head,” prosecutors said.
Officers with the police department’s drug control unit arrested Lawrence on Saturday while conducting an investigation at Balsam and Callender streets in Dorchester, officials said.
Lawrence had been slated to be arraigned in October 2021 in the case but he failed to appear in court, prompting a default warrant for his arrest, court records show.
