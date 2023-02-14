Man arraigned for allegedly shooting brother in Mattapan over home sale dispute

A Mattapan man was held without bail Monday for allegedly shooting his brother in the head in May 2021 in a dispute over the sale of a family home, authorities said.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, of Mattapan, was arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and additional gun and ammunition charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.

Lawrence pleaded not guilty. A dangerousness hearing will be held Thursday, officials said. Lawrence’s attorney, Joseph M. Pagliarulo, said in a phone interview that his client denies the charges.