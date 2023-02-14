Man convicted of first-degree murder for beating his mother to death in West Bridgewater

A Plymouth Superior Court jury deliberated for just two and a half hours Tuesday before finding a 39-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for bludgeoning his 72-year-old mother to death with a fireplace log in 2017, officials said.
Danny J. Lopes Jr. was found guilty after a 12-day trial, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Julia Fernandes was beaten to death on the evening of Aug. 27, 2017, at a home in West Bridgewater, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim, Fernandes, was found bludgeoned to death about the head, and jurors heard testimony at trial that investigators located a fireplace log at the scene, and that Lopes used the log to beat his mother,” the statement said.
He is slated for sentencing March 1. First-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
