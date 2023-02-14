Man convicted of first-degree murder for beating his mother to death in West Bridgewater

A Plymouth Superior Court jury deliberated for just two and a half hours Tuesday before finding a 39-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for bludgeoning his 72-year-old mother to death with a fireplace log in 2017, officials said.

Danny J. Lopes Jr. was found guilty after a 12-day trial, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Julia Fernandes was beaten to death on the evening of Aug. 27, 2017, at a home in West Bridgewater, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.