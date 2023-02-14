Man dies after being shot in Dorchester, police say

A man who was shot and wounded in Dorchester Monday has died, Boston police said.
A second man shot during the same incident remains in a Boston hospital in critical condition, police wrote on bpdnews.com.
Officers went to 21 Dewey St. shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of shots fired and found “two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police wrote.
Police did not identify the man who was killed. No arrests have been reported.
Homicide detectives are investigating, police said. No further information is currently available.
