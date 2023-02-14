New airline in R.I. announces more routes to Florida from T.F. Green

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways, the new airline that’s looking to make a major expansion at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, on Tuesday2 announced four new nonstop destinations to Florida.
The nonstop routes, none of them daily, are to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Sarasota-Bradenton. They’ll start in mid-July.
New routes and even entire airlines haven’t always stuck at T.F. Green (although Florida has always been a reliable destination). Frontier Airlines will conclude its service at the end of the winter season, on April 19. Norwegian came and went, out of Green and then the United States entirely.
Breeze, which is based in Salt Lake City, says it’s here to stay, with plans to start a base of operations at the airport in late March. The airline says it’s looking to hire 250 people to work the base. It’s also in line for public taxpayer support related to destination marketing and jobs.
Breeze’s website lists 16 destinations for sale from T.F. Green right now, including the new Florida routes, although some of them are one-stop destinations where you don’t have to change planes. In May, the airline is launching what the airport says is its first-ever West Coast nonstop flight, to Los Angeles International Airport.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.