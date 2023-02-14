New airline in R.I. announces more routes to Florida from T.F. Green

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways, the new airline that’s looking to make a major expansion at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, on Tuesday2 announced four new nonstop destinations to Florida.

The nonstop routes, none of them daily, are to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Sarasota-Bradenton. They’ll start in mid-July.

New routes and even entire airlines haven’t always stuck at T.F. Green (although Florida has always been a reliable destination). Frontier Airlines will conclude its service at the end of the winter season, on April 19. Norwegian came and went, out of Green and then the United States entirely.