NICU newborns at Brigham and Women’s celebrate Valentine’s Day in style

Several newborns celebrated the holiday in style in photos posted Tuesday on social media by Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Several newborns at Brigham and Women's Hospital celebrated Valentine's Day with a photoshoot with festive props and onesies.

The babies donned red and pink onesies, sparkly party hats, and heart-shaped glasses for the photoshoot.

“The babies of the [neonatal intensive care unit] are excited to celebrate their very first Valentine’s Day,” posts on Facebook and Twitter read. “Although they won’t be eating any chocolate, these sweet faces will be getting lots of love and melting some hearts today!”

Dr. Elisa Abdulhayoglu, the NICU medical director, said that holiday festivities are a tradition in the unit, which treats premature and sick infants. Even a few Valentine’s Day props can boost morale and create a sense of normalcy for families, she said.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Abdulhayoglu said. “It brings a smile to the families, to the staff, and from a physician’s point of view, it actually sort of helps remind you one of the reasons why you do this. It just brings joy.”

Some of the newborns have been undergoing intensive care for weeks, she said. The NICU treats babies who are born as early as 22 weeks, and many stay in the hospital’s care for up to five months, according to Abdulhayoglu.

“These babies are incredible little warriors, and so are the families that loves them,” Abdulhayoglu said.

The light-hearted photoshoots can prompt mixed reactions from the newborn models, she said.

“Sometimes you can get some really comical photos where the babies are a little displeased with with the photoshoot,” Abdulhayoglu said. “But most of the time, particularly when the babies know that their mom or dad is there, they can really get the babies to quiet down and settle down and get some really cute photos.”









