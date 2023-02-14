Nikki Haley is running for president. Here’s what to expect at her town halls in New Hampshire.

Former U.N. ambassador and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley officially announced her bid for the presidency in a video on Tuesday morning. She will hold two town halls in New Hampshire this week, one in Exeter on Thursday and one at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on Friday as she attempts to introduce herself to New Hampshire voters. Both events are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

CONCORD, N.H. — Amid the upheaval over New Hampshire’s place on the Democratic presidential primary calendar, campaigning for the Republican first-in-the-nation presidential primary is getting underway in earnest.

Political observers say she’ll need to use the opportunity to distinguish herself from better-known candidates — among them former president Donald Trump, who announced his candidacy in November 2022 and spoke in Salem in January, and New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu, who is also eyeing a presidential run.

Here’s what you need to know as the 2024 election cycle begins.

Why hold town halls?

Town halls have historically been an opportunity for voters and activists to question candidates directly on a range of issues, getting candidates to commit to a position on the record. In a small state that prides itself on retail politics, regular people get a front row seat to presidential candidates, defenders of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status insist. But political observers have noticed that open access has declined in recent decades as some campaigns favor tightly controlled events, vetting both who is allowed to ask questions and what they can ask.

Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said he’ll be watching to see what the ground rules are for questions and how many questions Haley takes. “There are all sorts of tricks or workarounds” that both parties use to shield candidates, he said, like having participants submit questions in advance or holding large rallies instead of smaller town halls.

Others have increased their campaign’s presence online, especially on YouTube and Facebook, where they have complete control over their message, bypassing both reporters and one-on-one interactions with voters.

“It’s a real bummer because you don’t really get a feel for a candidate and aren’t really able to evaluate them except for their very perfectly curated message,” said Anna Brown, executive director of Citizens Count, a nonprofit policy analysis organization. That’s a loss for democracy, Brown added.

Who attends town halls?

Haley’s town halls will offer a glimpse at the kind of campaign Haley is running, and a snapshot of who attends and the kinds of questions they ask. Scala expects a big turnout of several hundred attendees, given the mounting Republican enthusiasm to meet a new crop of candidates.

New Hampshire Republicans are not a monolith. The party has a few factions with different priorities and motivations.

“One of the things that make it interesting is that a lot of New Hampshire Republicans like to imagine that they’re all sort of, you know, preppy country club Republicans up here, and there’s definitely still intention to that,” said Chris Galdieri, a professor of politics at Saint Anselm College. “But you also have Free Staters. You also have folks who are just much more in the culture warrior vein.”

Galdieri expects that early town hall events such as Haley’s will be attended by activists and Republicans looking for or curious about a non-Trump option.

With their first-in-the-nation primary status, historically New Hampshire voters have played a role in vetting candidates, with the potential to elevate those who are lesser-known. While the Democratic National Committee voted on Feb. 4 to move it’s first primary from New Hampshire to South Carolina, Republicans, including New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, have not made a change to their calendar, and Scanlan said in December that he would “absolutely not” collaborate with Democrats on a primary calendar in which New Hampshire is not first.

Brown wonders if the Republican Party will lean on New Hampshire to solve its “Trump problem.” “I think they might be looking at New Hampshire voters saying all right, well, as a national party, we’re kind of afraid to choose a new anointed one and piss off Donald Trump who has all the money, so maybe Hampshire voters can do it for us,” she said.

How do town halls help Haley?

Haley isn’t as well known as others who have joined or are expected to join the race, such as Trump, Sununu, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Holding town halls in New Hampshire early in the election cycle is an opportunity for her to introduce herself to voters and establish what sets her apart.

“She just hasn’t really been on the radar,” said Brown.

“I’m going to be looking for her to establish her own brand very quickly because we have two clear camps on either end of the spectrum with the Republican party,” said Brown. “We have the Trump-DeSantis brand that’s very focused on social issues in particular, that sort of ‘anti-woke’ crusade. And then you have, on the opposite end of the spectrum, the Sununu campaign, which is very much about finding a larger tent for Republicans, focusing on economic issues, having a very sort of positive outlook, as opposed to focusing on really only criticizing the Democrats. So where does Nikki Haley fit on the spectrum?”

Haley’s ties to Trump could complicate this question. She was critical of him when he first ran for president in 2016, but then joined his administration, promised she would not run against him in 2024, and served for two years as the Ambassador to the United Nations. Though she supported Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign and initially avoided directly blaming him for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, she later cast doubt on his political prospects and recently disavowed her pledge not to run against him.

