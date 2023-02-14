Non-resident beach stickers sell out quickly on first day of sales

Setting a record for the second year in a row, Scituate beach stickers for out-of-towners sold out in two minutes when applications went online at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13.
The town sells 150 of the stickers for non-residents for $300 each, and they are good for all five of the town’s oceanfront beaches: Egypt, Humarock, Minot, Peggotty, and Sand Hills.
Last year, the stickers sold out in seven minutes. The year prior, it took about 45 minutes, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.
“They go quickly because there are so few of them and they are in great demand,” he said. “The beaches are great beaches, they are clean, maintained and staffed, so they are extremely popular.”
Boudreau said there are no plans to offer additional non-resident stickers.
He said 200 non-resident stickers for Humarock Beach only sold out in 11 minutes. It took about 40 minutes last year.
There is no limit on residents stickers, which cost $35 and can be purchased at any time.
