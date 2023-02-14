Non-resident beach stickers sell out quickly on first day of sales

Setting a record for the second year in a row, Scituate beach stickers for out-of-towners sold out in two minutes when applications went online at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13.

The town sells 150 of the stickers for non-residents for $300 each, and they are good for all five of the town’s oceanfront beaches: Egypt, Humarock, Minot, Peggotty, and Sand Hills.

Last year, the stickers sold out in seven minutes. The year prior, it took about 45 minutes, according to Town Administrator James Boudreau.