One flown to hospital after Wareham crash, officials say

One person was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 25 in Wareham Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 25 westbound at mile marker 6.2 at 4:45 p.m., said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a department spokesman.

The vehicle was a 2004 Chevy Express van with three people inside, DeAngelis said. MedFlight responded “and landed on the roadway to transport at least one person,” he said.