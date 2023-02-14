fb-pixel Skip to main content

One flown to hospital after Wareham crash, officials say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 14, 2023, 59 minutes ago

One person was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 25 in Wareham Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 25 westbound at mile marker 6.2 at 4:45 p.m., said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a department spokesman.

The vehicle was a 2004 Chevy Express van with three people inside, DeAngelis said. MedFlight responded “and landed on the roadway to transport at least one person,” he said.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, he said.

The road reopened at around 6 p.m., DeAngelis said.

No further information was immediately available.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

