Police urge residents to stay away from baby seal that wandered onto Swampscott beach

An animal control officer closed the area around 9 a.m. after several people tried to take photos of the seal, police said. Officials consulted with a biologist from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who said the seal appeared to be in good health, police said.

Residents are advised to stay away from a section of a beach in Swampscott after a baby seal wandered on the shore Tuesday, police said.

“They said it appeared to be a young seal and noted that young seals will often come up on shore to rest, sometimes for a lengthy amount of time, prior to re-entering the water,” police said.

Police referred residents to guidelines from the NOAA, which urges people to stay at least 150 feet away from seals.

“The best advice has been to leave the seal alone, respect its space, don’t allow yourself or your dogs to go near it, and afford it the opportunity to do what it is naturally doing, resting prior to going back to the ocean,” police said.

Police and animal control officers will continue to monitor the situation, officials said.





