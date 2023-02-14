Prominent Massachusetts women gather for ‘Galentine’s Day’ celebration

Among those in attendance were Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and state Senator Susan Moran. The event was emceed by Boston Globe business columnist Shirley Leung.

The event, held at Boston’s City Winery, was billed as an opportunity to “celebrate leaders, visionaries, and trendsetters who identify as women,” according to a press release.

More than 100 influential women in Massachusetts politics, business, philanthropy, and the arts gathered Monday night to celebrate “Galentine’s Day” at an event organized by Senate President Karen Spilka.

The Galentine’s Day celebration was inspired by a 2010 episode of the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” in which Leslie Knope (played by Massachusetts native Amy Poehler) introduced the celebration as a time to honor women’s friendships, according to the release.

Advertisement

Moran said she expected the gathering to be light-hearted and social, but it ended up being “momentous.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Women in particular are generally multitasking so much and really dividing their energies so much that they never really take account of their accomplishments,” Moran said. “The program was eclectic and conversational that it really gave the attendees a sense to take in the accomplishments of women in general, and particularly to look at what the future for Massachusetts will be with this unique cabinet of accomplished women.”

Spilka said she’s looking forward to making Galentine’s Day an annual tradition.

“It was quite an honor to welcome so many amazing women to what I hope will be our first annual Galentine’s Day celebration,” Spilka said in the release. “Last night was a night to forget about the naysayers, the online bullies, and the people who told us to ‘wait our turn,’ and focus on all that we have accomplished, celebrate the barriers we have broken, rejoice in our friendships and—most importantly—have fun!”

Advertisement

Also at City Winery Monday night: Former Governor Jane Swift; former Senate President Therese Murray; Dr. Makeeba McCreary, president of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund; Josiane Martinez, the founder and CEO of Archipelago Strategies Group; and Rachel Miller, 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding chef and owner of Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn.

Other notables who appeared via video included Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, former Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Murphy, Flour Bakery and Myers + Change co-owner Joanne Chang, Vice President/Club Counsel for the Boston Red Sox Elaine Steward, and Poehler herself.













Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie