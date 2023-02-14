Providence’s new fire chief has seen tragedy up close

The first house was already a lost cause, and the firefighters thought every resident had made it out safely. But a neighbor walked up to Silva and said she thought children might still be inside.

It wasn’t supposed to be Derek Silva’s job to enter the multifamily home on Lucy Street that was already badly damaged by fire three days before Christmas in 2020. He was on the Providence Fire Department’s Firefighter Assistance and Search Team, known as the FAST team, and his role was to provide support to the firefighters who were now busy trying to extinguish the fire that had spread to another house next door.

Silva and another firefighter climbed a ladder and entered a second-floor window to begin their search, quickly confirming their worst fears. Silva found 2-year-old Allison Sandoval, not much younger than his daughter at the time, in one room. She looked peaceful – there were no burns on her bundled-up body – almost as if she was sleeping. But she was barely breathing from smoke inhalation. Her 7-year-old sister, Ashley, was already dead.

Silva wrapped his arms around Allison, hurried down the ladder, and ran to the closest EMS truck. She was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she held on for eight days before succumbing to her injuries. The girls’ mother, Ingrid Sandoval, was charged last summer with two counts of manslaughter for leaving the girls alone; the case is pending. Prosecutors say she was walking to a nearby store when the fire broke out.

“People sometimes ask me if I miss riding a truck or going to fires,” Silva told me this week. “After Lucy Street, I wish I could never go to a fire ever again.”

That’s not really an option now for Silva, 39, who was formally sworn in Monday afternoon as the youngest chief in the history of the Providence Fire Department, the second-oldest continuously operating department in the country.

Silva was born in Providence, but he and his sister were largely raised by their mother in a rented apartment in Lincoln. As a teenager, he wanted to become a police officer, but he started helping out at the Lincoln Fire Department at age 16. He attended the Community College of Rhode Island before becoming a Providence firefighter when he was 22.

It’s hard to believe, but Silva is the first permanent fire chief in the city since 2015. The department was mostly run by former public safety commissioner Steven Pare over the past eight years, which led to chronic tension between the firefighters’ union and former mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration.

One of Elorza’s first acts as mayor was an attempt to blow up the fire department shift structure in order to reduce overtime expenses, and the union treated it as an act of war. At one point, the union shipped cans of dog food to Elorza’s office after he claimed firefighters had been riding a “gravy train” of excessive overtime pay for far too long. Silva was vice president of the union at the time, but denies involvement in the stunt.

The city and the union eventually reached a settlement that resulted in large payouts to most firefighters and long-term savings for the city budget. When fiery former union president Paul Doughty stepped away from the job, Silva took over. In recent years, he negotiated a new contract with the city that raised the amount firefighters are required to contribute to their pensions, part of an effort to shore up the perpetually underfunded retirement system.

Silva credits Pare and Doughty as the two mentors who taught him the most about the department. He said Pare always tried to do the right thing for the department, even if it wasn’t popular. Pare was the one who suggested Silva apply for assistant fire chief last year. Doughty, who earned a law degree while on the job and was considered among the savviest union negotiators in the state, taught him to pick his spots when it came to battles with the mayor and Pare.

“The easiest thing to do is fight the administration,” Silva said. “The hardest thing to do is work with them.”

The chief’s office was literally being used as a storage locker until Mayor Brett Smiley named Silva to the top job last month, but Silva said he tried to hit the ground running by fixing administrative systems that were out of date.

He has rewritten the department handbook – which functions as the bible for rules and procedures for firefighters – because it was last updated in 1997.

“The word ‘e-mail’ wasn’t included,” Silva said. “That’s how far it goes back.”

He isn’t ruling out big changes down the line. Right now, the department has just 360 firefighters, and it needs somewhere between 420 and 450, Silva said. Recruiting is underway, and for the first time, the department plans to accept up to 65 transfers from other fire departments in Rhode Island later this year.

Silva also wants the department to become more data-driven – similar to Providence police – to better understand how to deploy its members.

“He’s someone who can solve the hard problems,” said Emily Crowell, Smiley’s chief of staff.

The Providence Fire Department gets 45,000 calls a year, and 75 percent of those are related to emergency services that aren’t fires. Because of the increase in drug overdoses in recent years, firefighters are now more likely to administer Naloxone – known commonly as Narcan – to victims than they are to give them aspirin.

“We’re not lights and sirens to every call anymore,” Silva said. Literally. While it has long been treated as a mandate to send a fire truck to every service call no matter the incident, Silva said the department is already implementing changes designed to better utilize resources without risking public safety.

Whenever there is a tragic incident in the city – from actual fires to shootings, stabbings, and overdoses – a firefighter is almost certain to show up. Because of his own experience, Silva wants to ensure that members of the department receive the mental health support they need when they face traumatic incidents on the job - especially the ability to talk to a therapist or another professional.

He acknowledges now that he has tried to avoid discussing the Lucy Street fire in the past two years. He bought a new Jeep, and spent hours working on it in his garage to focus his attention elsewhere. He buries his head in work, finding that he gets the most done when his wife, Arianne Corrente, has gone to bed and their two children are safely asleep.

But even on the best days – like Monday when his family and friends watched him become the 25th chief in the city’s history – the Sandoval sisters aren’t far from his mind.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.