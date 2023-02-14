RISD says it won’t take part in U.S. News & World Report college rankings

In 2022, RISD ranked No. 3 out of 181 schools in the “Best Regional Universities North,” which Williams said is a category that compares the design school to institutions with which RISD has “very little in common.”

“We eschew participation in systems that strongly rely on exclusion and inequity,” wrote Williams in a memo to students and school employees on Monday.

PROVIDENCE — President Crystal Williams, who has been on the job for less than a year, says the Rhode Island School of Design will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings.

Providence College ranked No. 1 and Bentley University, which is located in Waltham, Mass., ranked No. 2 in that same ranking. The three universities have comparable tuition and fee costs: Bentley charges $56,500 annually while RISD charges $57,505 and Providence College charges $57,928 each year.

Crystal Williams is the Rhode Island School of Design's 18th president. Jo Sittenfeld

Williams said RISD does not measure the value of its students or its academic programs based on the factors used by U.S. News & World Report.

“Our educational model is predicated on three primary ways of learning: visual, material and intellectual,” wrote Williams.

Until last year, the news outlet categorized RISD and other art and design schools as “Specialty Schools: Art.” Under this practice, RISD’s undergraduate programs were unranked, according to RISD spokeswoman Jaime Marland. Last year was the first time RISD was categorized as a “regional school.”

“This change by U.S. News catalyzed our deeper thinking about the ranking system overall, its relevance to RISD and our work as educators and the criteria used to create it,” wrote Williams. “Many of those criteria have been written about in critical terms and publicly questioned, and are unambiguously biased in favor of wealth, privilege and opportunities that are inequitably distributed.”

Many other universities have pulled out of ranking systems, such as Duke University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Harvard Law School, Stanford University School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Law, among others.

In December 2022, Williams was interviewed on the Rhode Island Report podcast where she spoke of the challenges RISD faced heading into 2023 and her vision for the school through a more equitable lens — which including pending structural changes.

“RISD has to be a place that is not a structural impediment, but a structural amplifier,” said Williams on the podcast. “That’s what we have to be.”

