Russian tech tycoon convicted of $90 million insider trading and hacking scheme

US District Judge Patti B. Saris set a May 4 sentencing date for Klyushin, who has been in custody since he was arrested in Switzerland nearly two years ago at the request of US authorities, then extradited to Boston to stand trial. It’s unclear how much prison time he faces under federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account many factors, including the amount of financial loss.

After a two-week trial in US District Court in Boston and 10 hours of deliberations over three days, a jury found Vladislav Klyushin, a 42-year-old millionaire, guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, unauthorized access to computers and securities fraud.

A Russian technology company owner with ties to the Russian government was convicted Tuesday of hacking into computer systems in the United States, downloading confidential earnings reports of hundreds of companies and using that information to illegally make nearly $90 million trading stocks.

“The jury saw Mr. Klyushin for exactly what he is — a cybercriminal and a cheat,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement after the verdict. “This case demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting our financial markets and computer networks by aggressively pursuing those who seek to profit unfairly through intrusive cyber-attacks.”

Klyushin’s attorneys, Maksim Nemtsev and Marc Fernich, said they were disappointed by the verdict and plan to appeal based on a number of issues, including the testimony of a government expert who told jurors that the chances were “one in a trillion” that Klyushin’s stock trades were made without insider information.

Nemtsev said the statistician’s testimony was “inflammatory” and led jurors to believe that Klyushin’s success rate at the stock market “would be harder than getting hit by a lightening bolt and winning the lottery at the same time.”

Klyushin’s name surfaced last year as part of a potential prisoner swap for American basketball star Brittany Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan. Though Griner was released in December in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Whelan, who maintains his innocence, remains imprisoned in Russia, serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.

After the verdict was announced, Klyushin’s lawyers said they were unaware of any potential prisoner swap involving their client.

The defense had argued that Klyushin was financially successful long before he engaged in a single stock market trade. His Moscow-based company, M-13, employs more than 300 people and provides media monitoring services and cyber security testing to private and public entities, including the Russian government.

But Prosecutors alleged that Klyushin and two other Russian nationals working for his company hacked into computer networks of Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Toppan Merrill, two firms that publicly traded companies use to make filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. They are accused of downloading earnings reports of many companies — including Tesla, Snap, Kohl’s, and Hubspot — before they were made public and using that information to make stock trades.

His two codefendants remain in Russia, including Ivan Ermakov, a former Russian military intelligence officer who was previously indicted in 2018 for two alleged computer hacking schemes — one involving the 2016 US presidential election and the other targeting anti-doping agencies and officials.

