State university offering degree in sports management

Framingham State University is offering its students an expanded career pathway into the sports management industry.
The university recently earned approval from the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education to launch a new bachelor’s of science degree in sports management within its College of Business.
Framingham State has been offering a concentration in sports management within its business management major, but university officials said they expect the full major to be more attractive to students interested in entering the field.
The major is intended to capitalize on a growing sports business market that is expected to double in value by 2030, the university said, citing a study by Research and Markets.
Framingham State business professor Michael Harrison said the university “is surrounded by major professional sports franchises, hundreds of colleges with NCAA athletic programs, and burgeoning fantasy and sports betting industries in Massachusetts. There will be no shortage of job opportunities for students specializing in Sports Management.”
