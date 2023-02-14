SJC rules men can no longer avoid a murder conviction by blaming women who say they have been unfaithful

The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court left in place two first degree murder convictions for Peter Ronchi for killing his girlfriend Yuliya Galperina, who was then nine months pregnant, in 2009 after she told him the child she was carrying was not his during an argument.

The state’s high court shed centuries of misogynistic thinking Monday, declaring a man can no longer escape a murder conviction in Massachusetts by saying he killed a woman because she told him she had been unfaithful.

Ronchi took the stand during his Essex Superior Court trial and said he was so angered by Galperina’s statement - he was in fact, the father, the SJC said - that he “lost it” and reacted by stabbing her 15 times in her vital organs, her neck and head and back and then left her to bleed to death in her Salem apartment while two older children were with her.

Writing for the court, Justice Frank M. Gaziano said the brutal attack Ronchi executed upon the 42-year-old Galperina and her unborn child alone warranted life without parole sentences. But Ronchi’s request that his conviction should be reduced to manslaughter because Galperina’s words provoked him into killing her is no longer legally valid, Gaziano wrote.

“We conclude that the exception in the Commonwealth to the mere words rule for sudden oral revelations of infidelity has run its course. The exception rests upon a shaky, misogynistic foundation and has no place in our modern jurisprudence,” Gaziano wrote. “Going forward, we no longer will recognize that an oral discovery of infidelity satisfies the objective element of something that would provoke a reasonable person to kill his or her spouse.”

In a concurring opinion, Justice Elspeth B. Cypher noted that recent studies have shown a horrifying level of often fatal violence directed at pregnant women in the US. A 2022 study found that women are more likely to be killed during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth than due to three major health causes for maternal deaths.

“The brutal facts of this case are not an anomaly. The disconcerting frequency of lethal violence against pregnant women warrants concomitant response from our justice system,’' she wrote. “This court’s acknowledgement that oral revelations, on their own, cannot induce a reasonable person to kill their pregnant partner is a laudable first step. I would take it one step further and reject the principle that discovery of infidelity, whether oral or through personal observation, can amount to adequate provocation to kill a partner, standing alone.”

In its ruling the court said it was explicitly disavowing the concept that women were responsible for their own murders that was most recently spelled out in a 1981 decision known as Commonwealth v/ Schnopps.

The SJC also focused on a second critical legal issue raised by Ronchi. He claimed he could not be convicted of first degree murder for the death of the unborn child because none of his stabbing blows struck them - an idea the SJC flatly rejected.

Ronchi “committed an act of violence against a woman who was nine months pregnant, repeatedly stabbing her in, among other areas, the torso, where the vital organs are located,” Gaziano wrote. “By ending the mother’s life, he destroyed the viable fetus through the cessation of life-sustaining maternal blood flow...Nothing in [SJC prior rulings]...requires that a viable fetus suffer a direct traumatic injury such as a gunshot wound or a stab wound.”

And in a clearly symbolic action, the SJC also agreed with the trial judge that Ronchi’s crime was so heinous, he should be sentenced to serve one life without parole sentence for murdering Galperini followed by a separate life without parole term for the death of his own child.

“The defendant contends that this sentencing scheme violated the prohibition against double jeopardy,’' Gaziano wrote. “The judge had authority to impose consecutive sentences for the unlawful killings of a mother and her viable fetus.”

Ronchi is currently serving his sentences at MCI-Norfolk, a medium security prison, according to the Department of Correction.





