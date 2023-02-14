That stream of lights in the sky? They’re Starlink satellites. Here’s when you can see them tonight.

Turns out the peculiar sighting was a constellation of satellites called Starlink, launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to provide broadband internet for high-speed streaming, video calls, and gameplay for residents and businesses, according to its website .

When New Englanders looked to the night sky on Monday, many saw a long, unfamiliar stream of lights.

Some took to social media to express their curiosity and share images and videos of the string of satellites.

“Witnessed a Starlink satellite over New Hampshire a few minutes ago,” one Twitter user posted Monday at 6:48 p.m. “Had no idea what the hell it was until people on Twitter answered.”

A Braintree resident took to Twitter at 6:39 p.m. Monday also to share a video of the sighting.

“Anyone else see these lights above Braintree, MA about 10 minutes ago?” the user tweeted.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said the Starlink satellites are visible because when their orbit is low — “like an artificial moon,” he said — they reflect light from the sun during evenings and a few hours before dawn.

“When you see the sunlight reflecting off the satellites, you can’t necessarily tell them as individual satellites, it just looks like one long string,” he said. “That’s very distinctive of a Starlink constellation. [They’re] one of the only groups that launch that many satellites on a rocket at once.”

But the stream of lights won’t be visible for long. Fifty-five Starlink satellites were launched into space on Sunday, according to a Space.com report. After launching, the satellites begin to spread apart over the course of a few weeks, causing the “line” of lights in the sky to dissipate, McDowell said.

New England residents will have a chance to witness the constellation again Tuesday night at 6:32 p.m. and Wednesday night at 6:46 p.m., according to Kerry Hensley, deputy press officer for the American Astronomical Society.

“The satellites will move from west to north, and they will be quite bright — about the same brightness as the North Star,” Hensley said in a email statement to the Globe.

Residents can track the best time and place to see the Starlink constellation using websites like findstarlink.com and Heavens Above, which determine the visibility of the satellites based on inputted geographic coordinates.

Starlink was first launched in 2019. Today, it is the largest satellite constellation ever launched, according to its website, and it has held the Guinness world record since April 2022. The constellation is now comprised of more than 3,500 satellites, according to Space.com.

Though the satellites provide a unique spectacle, Tim Brothers, observatory manager at the MIT Wallace Astrophysical Observatory, warns that “there is a cost to our night sky.”

“There are environmental concerns with the aluminum that burns up upon reentry [possibly] affecting ozone depletion,” Brothers said in an email to the Globe. “There are some estimates that show a 10 percent brightening of the night sky due to these satellite megaconstellations. That makes it harder for the average person to see rare green comets that pass by once in a lifetime.”





