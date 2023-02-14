Wake and funeral Mass announced for mother, son killed in Andover shootings

“We thank you for respecting our community’s continued need to grieve and heal in peace,” spokesperson Chad Konecky wrote in a statement. “Our focus remains on prayer and reflection for Sebastian Robinson ‘29 and his parents in addition to supporting our school community in the wake of last week’s tragedy.”

A spokesperson for the school said the services will be closed to the media and that campus security and Danvers police will be present for both events. Sebastian Robinson was a sixth grader at the all-boys Catholic school.

A wake will be held Friday on the St. John’s Prep campus in Danvers for 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson and his mother, Linda Robinson , who were killed last week in their Andover home, with a funeral Mass to follow on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisement

Authorities have said that Andrew Robinson, 56, fatally shot his wife, Linda, and his son Sebastian inside the family’s home on Thursday before turning the gun on himself. No motive has been disclosed.

An obituary for Sebastian, posted to the website of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, said he “died tragically alongside his beloved and devoted mother, Linda (Hachey) Robinson.”

Sebastian Robinson, 12, was fatally shot with his parents in their Andover home on Feb. 9. (Provided by St. John’s Prep) St. John’s Prep

Sebastian was born in Boston and raised in Andover and went to elementary school at St. Augustine School before attending St. John’s, the obituary said.

“Sebastian loved his school community,” the notice said. “He played the cello in the school’s string ensemble, treasured literature, and was a gifted writer. He went the extra mile in all of his assignments with creativity, a desire to learn, and a sense of wonder. Sebastian was a quiet, bright light in his circle of friends who was a compassionate classmate to those around him.”

He also adored animals, riding his bicycle, and his voluminous Lego collection, the obituary said.

Advertisement

“He leaves his grandfather, Joseph Hachey of Lynn, his aunt and uncle, Steven and Christine Hachey of Peabody, his cousin, Steven Hachey of Peabody, numerous extended family members, as well as his beloved school communities both at Saint Augustine School and Saint John’s Prep,” the obituary said.

An obituary for Linda Robinson said “her cherished son, Sebastian, died at her side.”

Linda Robinson was born in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1985. She was raised in the United States and Canada and graduated from Merrimack College, according to the obituary.

She lived in Andover for more than three decades and worked as a model before transitioning to a successful career in accounting and human resources, the notice said.

“More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift,” the obituary said. “She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy.”

She was the daughter of Joseph Hachey of Lynn and the late Claudette (Champagne) Hachey. In addition to her father, “Linda leaves her brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Christine Hachey of Peabody, her nephew, Steven Hachey of Peabody, as well as a loving extended family of Hachey and Champagne aunts, uncles, and cousins,” the obituary stated.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.