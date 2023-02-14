Worcester charter school places several cheer coaches on administrative leave during misconduct probe

“Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School (AKFCS) has placed several members of the cheerleading coaching staff on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct,” Heidi Paluk, the school’s executive director, wrote in a statement this month. “AKFCS has hired outside counsel to conduct the investigation and may consider further action once it is completed. Because of the confidential nature of this matter, we will not be able to offer additional information at this time.”

A Worcester charter school has placed several cheer coaches on administrative leave while an outside investigator looks into misconduct allegations that the school's leader has declined to describe.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the school declined to say whether the cheer programs, which are offered as a team sport at the high school level, were on hold during the investigation. According to school and state records, the cheer team participated in the state fall finals held at Worcester State University in November and finished 12th in the Division 4 competition.

“We strive for our school community to be one where our charter virtues, especially respect and honesty, are valued,” Paluk wrote. “Our students’ safety and well-being are paramount and guide our school policies and behavioral codes. We do not tolerate violations of these standards.”

No further information is currently available.





