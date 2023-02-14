Nikki Haley is running for president, the first GOP rival to take on Trump

By announcing her campaign early, Haley, 51, who called for “generational change” in her party, seized an opportunity for a head start on fund-raising and to command a closer look from Republican primary voters, whose support she needs if she is to rise from low single digits in early polls of the GOP field.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, entered the race for president on Tuesday, a much-forcasted move likely to leave her as the lone major Republican challenger to former president Donald Trump for many weeks, if not months, as other potential 2024 rivals bide their time.

If successful, she would become the first woman and first Asian American to lead the Republican ticket. She previously made history as the country’s first female Asian American governor and the first Indian American to serve in the Cabinet.

Haley made the announcement in a video that does not mention Trump’s name, but makes clear her intention to break with the Trump era. In addition to calling for a new generation to step up, she urged Republicans to rally around substantive issues and a candidate with appeal to mainstream America.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections,” she said. “That has to change.”

Haley’s campaign has drawn encouragement from many polls showing that in a hypothetical multicandidate field, Trump wins less than half of Republican voters. Her entry into the race underscores how the former president has failed to scare off rivals in his third presidential campaign, announced in November after a disappointing midterm election for Republicans

Her announcement reversed a statement in 2021 that she would not run if Trump were a candidate. She was a rare figure to leave the Trump administration while earning praise from Trump rather than a parting insult. In a statement, Trump said Haley had in the past called him “the best president in my lifetime,” but added, “I told her she should follow her heart and do what she wants to do.”

That the former president has so far not coined an insulting nickname or otherwise attacked Haley is a sign, perhaps, that he does not perceive her as a major threat. Strategically, it is to Trump’s advantage to have multiple candidates splitting the votes of Republicans opposed to him.

One of Trump’s fund-raising groups, MAGA Inc., issued a harsher statement, saying Haley had left her post at the UN “to go rake in money on corporate boards, adding: “Now, she says she represents a ‘new generation.’ Nikki is just more of the same, a career politician whose only commitment is to herself.”

Since leaving the Trump administration in 2018, Haley has walked a fine line with the former president, praising his policies and accomplishments in office while offering criticism that appeals to Republican moderates. The day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, she said his actions “will be judged harshly by history.”

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him,” she told Politico days later.

But she opposed Trump’s impeachment for his actions surrounding the riot. “At some point, I mean, give the man a break,” she said on Fox News in late January 2021.

In interviews last month, Haley swiped at the advanced age of both Trump, 76, and President Biden, 80.

“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she told Fox News.

To advance into the top tier of Republican presidential hopefuls, Haley’s campaign is banking on her skills as a retail campaigner in early nominating states. She is traveling to New Hampshire after a rally planned in South Carolina on Wednesday, for two town hall-style events, and she plans to be in Iowa next week.

Haley was largely a bystander as cultural battles enveloped Republican primary races in 2022 and as Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Trump’s leading potential rival, has increasingly leaned into such issues to stoke support from the GOP base.

But now she is jumping into the cultural fray, using her 3-minute, 33-second announcement video to criticize those who say “our founding principles are bad” — text that was laid over images of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and the “1619 Project,” an interpretation of US history, created by The New York Times, that focuses on the consequences of slavery.

Haley, who is best known on the national stage for pursuing Trump’s foreign policy agenda for two years at the United Nations, is seeking to broaden her following through such cultural appeals, denouncing Democrats as pushing “socialism” in government and “wokeism” in schools. At the same time, she highlights her biography as the daughter of immigrants who rose to be South Carolina’s first female governor, and first nonwhite governor, as a rebuke of liberal arguments that America harbors systemic racism.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, not Black, not white,” Haley, who was born in Bamberg, S.C., says in the announcement video.

Haley’s father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, and her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, are immigrants from the Punjab region of India, who moved to South Carolina when her father accepted a teaching job at a historically Black college. Raised in the Sikh faith, Haley converted to Christianity after she married Michael Haley in 1996.

She was first elected governor in 2010, originally entering the Republican primary as an underdog but with the support of the departing incumbent, Mark Sanford. She was trailing in primary polls when an endorsement from Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, helped lift her to the nomination.

In her second term, after a mass shooting in 2015 at an African American church in Charleston by a white supremacist, Haley called for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol.

As a former South Carolina governor, Haley is theoretically well positioned for the state’s 2024 primary, the third nominating contest and the one that has historically culled the Republican field.

But things could be complicated in her home state, whose conservative Republican voters fully embraced Trump in 2016. There is also the potential competition from another home state candidate, Senator Tim Scott, who is thought to be exploring a presidential run and has proved to be a formidable fund-raiser.

Other Republicans exploring presidential campaigns include DeSantis; former vice president Mike Pence; and Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of state and CIA director under Trump. Governors Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia are also thought to be eyeing a run, along with former governor Larry Hogan of Maryland.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.