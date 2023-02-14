Another State of the Union, another poor showing on immigration

As Marcela García predicted in her recent column “Biden’s State of the Union on immigration? Not great.” (Opinion, Feb. 7), President Biden failed to adequately discuss the challenges facing immigrants and refugees in and traveling to America in his annual message last week.

Biden’s State of the Union address was filled with the usual lofty rhetoric about economic progress and bipartisanship but failed to substantively discuss immigration. The president spoke for about 73 minutes but delivered only a handful of sentences on the issue, and even then, he focused on enforcement, not opportunity. Humanitarian concerns facing immigrants and refugees were an afterthought. Rather than talk about the abusive or nonexistent governments many immigrants are trying to escape, the president bragged about border policies that turn away those seeking safety and security.