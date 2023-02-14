Cities and towns must allow more housing near the MBTA under a new law. But is the T up to the task?

Imagine you’re a local official in a Boston suburb. The state is hounding you to produce more housing, singling out towns like yours because they’re served by MBTA subway, commuter rail, or bus service.

But the state’s theory — that people who move into all that newly built housing near stations will then use transit — doesn’t match up with your reality.

The reason: The T simply isn’t good enough. You fear that all the new apartments the state is demanding that you build will fill with commuters, all right — commuters who will drive, adding to traffic congestion. And you think so because that’s, indeed, what has happened after previous housing developments in town.

Advertisement

Your counteroffer to the state: How about you fix the T first, and then we’ll talk about more housing.

Though not in those exact words, that’s one of the tensions that ripples through the nearly 900 pages of housing plans filed by Greater Boston towns and cities at the end of January. The filings, required of MBTA-served communities by a new state law, are the first step in a process that’s supposed to result in local zoning changes to allow for more housing construction around transit hubs.

As a state, it’s painfully obvious that Massachusetts needs more housing and that denser housing around stations is the most environmentally sustainable way to provide it. But getting individual cities and towns to pull their weight remains a challenge.

Many communities resent the new mandate — and it’s not hard to find hints of defensiveness and frustration in their filings. And a few explicitly mention worries about the adequacy of the T.

Harborwalk, an apartment building next to the Plymouth commuter rail station, is visible from the platform. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In Beverly, for instance, planning director Darlene Wynne noted that new housing does generate car traffic and that to build high-density housing, “we need faster and more reliable commuter rail service. As such, the City anxiously awaits rail electrification.” (Which is likely decades away, if it happens at all.)

Advertisement

“Without more regular and reliable bus connections, it is still challenging for many residents to actually utilize MBTA services,” wrote Tom Skwierawski, chief of planning and community development in Revere.

In Milton — parts of which are served by the antiquated Mattapan trolley line — Director of Planning and Community Development Tim Czerwienski wrote that “the town has concerns about the capacity of the Mattapan trolley and its ability to absorb new riders and achieve the goal of taking cars off the road.”

Other officials took the opportunity of the filing to inveigh against the new housing law more generally, warning that some communities may simply defy it.

The process, wrote Jason Shaw, chairman of the Rockport Planning Board, “fails to take into account the large amount of community opposition to such large areas to be zoned for multifamiy [sic] housing. No matter what the good intentions, if the community does not support zoning changes, they will not pass, even with a simple majority vote.”

Ross Povenmire, director of land use in Boxford, said ‚”It will be a challenge to pass a zoning bylaw at a Boxford Town meeting that complies with the requirements.”

Communities that do not comply will lose access to some state funding — a trade-off some towns might be willing to make. (Kingston has even talked about going a step further and closing its commuter rail station to escape the law’s dictates.)

Advertisement

When it comes to the complaints about the quality of the T, it’s easy to understand where the towns are coming from. The state faced a chicken and egg problem: Build more housing to put riders on the T, or build a better T to attract more riders and development around stations. It chose to put housing first. That was probably the right call — but as communities begrudgingly comply, it means the onus on the Healey administration to fix the T is greater than ever.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.