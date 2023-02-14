The ‘favorite child’ is back in presidential politics

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — Donald J. Trump’s presumed easy stroll to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination just grew more difficult — and it’s all because of the return to politics of a long-neglected, much-ignored element of American politics.

Popular GOP Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire just created a national public advocacy group called the “Live Free or Die” committee that, in essence, is a presidential-campaign exploratory committee. He’s the chief executive of the state that traditionally holds the first Republican presidential primary.

This week, Nikki Haley, Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to formally join the Republican presidential field. She’s the former governor of South Carolina, which is likely to be the second GOP presidential primary.

But that’s not all. Senator Tim Scott made it clear he’s also entering the Republican nomination sweepstakes. He’s not only from South Carolina, he’s also Black — a constituency Trump ardently, but implausibly, insists is congenial to him.

The result: The former president likely must face three formidable home-state candidates — two “favorite sons,” one “favorite daughter” — in the first two primaries.

The calculation: Ordinarily Trump would have an excuse to forgo the primary if a local candidate were competing; all the Democratic candidates skipped the Iowa caucuses in 1992 because home-state Senator Tom Harkin was on the ballot. Harkin’s presence negated the importance of the caucuses, which he won with 76.5 percent of the ballot, followed by 11.5 percent for “uncommitted.” The eventual nominee, Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas, tallied only 2.8 percent — and the attention moved instead to New Hampshire.

But Trump doesn’t have the Tom Harkin get-out-of-jail card, which worked when the favorite son excuse applied to only one contest. Now that the first two primaries have home-state candidates — think of the three as “favorite children” — he cannot plausibly skip both states’ primaries. There’s too much at stake, too much media attention diverted to other contenders, too much possible momentum ceded to his rivals.

He has to compete in both places, and he faces the possibility of being beaten, perhaps soundly, in both. There’s nothing Trump dislikes more than being seen as, or being called, a loser.

The issues in the 2024 campaign may be thoroughly modern — how to respond to China, whether democracy endures, the future of abortion rights after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade — but the character of the race is pure nostalgia.

Since 1972, Harkin has been the only “favorite son” presidential contender. In the two decades that preceded that period, there have been 31 — and in 1964 and 1968, years when the Republicans had no natural claimant to the nomination, there were 10 favorite-son candidates, though of course some of them were placeholders who, with at least half the first-ballot convention votes cast by their home states, hoped to be kingmakers. (There were few queen-makers at the time, for women were not as prominent a part of presidential campaigns until recent years. There may be some now.) The Democrats averaged five favorite sons for the election cycles from 1952 to 1960.

“Whereas favorite-son candidacies were once an important feature of American presidential politics,” the political scientists Michael G. Hagen of Temple University and William G. Mayer of Northeastern University wrote, “most introductory textbooks on the topic no longer even bother to mention them.”

Those days of favorite sons — the term may have originated in New York’s The Daily Gazette, which in 1789 referred to George Washington as “the favorite son of liberty” — are over.

The phenomenon has faded largely because of massive changes in both parties’ nomination procedures that have taken away the power to select, or even to influence, the eventual nominee from party bosses or prominent governors and senators, and have delivered it to the public in caucuses and primaries.

All of the favorite children have endorsed Trump in the past. The two South Carolina challengers originally said they wouldn’t seek the White House if Trump ran in 2024; they’ve reversed course.

The children are restive — and rebellious.

The former president is not known as a Shakespearean scholar. But he might consult Act 1, Scene 4, of King Lear. There he might find a phrase unusually appropriate to the discomfort he is about to confront: “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child!” He has three.

David M. Shribman, former Washington bureau chief for the Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and scholar-in-residence at Carnegie Mellon University.