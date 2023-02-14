I got a 65 on my chemistry exam. Is my future ruined?

In my 43 years teaching at Princeton and 15 at NYU, I often got complaints that an average grade of 65 was unacceptably low. They came not only from students but also from parents and even NYU deans. For years, I had aimed for that 65 mean in my organic chemistry exams. I almost always hit it.

Many of the comments on my recent firing by New York University took me to task for “failing” so many organic chemistry students with grades in the 60s. Is 65 seriously a low grade? Are your chances for admission to the medical school of your choice gone? Is your life really ruined with such a score?

It has always seemed to me that getting about two-thirds of difficult material right was actually pretty good in an introductory course. An exam that yields 65 allows for a range of questions, some easy to get students relaxed and started on the right path, one hard enough so that you find the students who can think beyond what they already know. And, of course, there is the in-between. Getting two-thirds of the exam right in my course put you at the B/B- line. Your life was decidedly not ruined.

However, in recent years at NYU, those 65-average exams did not yield the desired mean/median, and complaints intensified. The scores began to slip about 10 years ago and crashed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, I have to admit that there has been a certain amount of accommodation on my exams. I am not proud of it, but it proved impossible to resist completely the cries for easier exams. If I had given those old exams today, the grades would have been worse.

In post-COVID 2022, my class inadvertently did the critical experiment that made the point — the exams were significantly easier than those of yesteryear and the grades were much worse. I am not talking about minor drops — we were getting single-digit scores and even zeros. Teachers never saw that in the old days. There was definitely trouble at the low end of the grade distribution. And there were changes at the other end of the scale as well. The top students in the course were not getting their usual 90′s — they were getting 100 on everything. That seems great, but in fact it is not good. Why are those excellent scores not ideal?

If you get a 92, you still are well within the A range, but at 100 you lose the opportunity to learn from these missing eight points. Students in the 90′s always find out what they missed — they go to the book; they go to my office hours; they review the videos; they pester me until they get it. Those top students are stretched by those missing few points and a lot of serious learning takes place.

That learning usually takes place at the limit of the student’s knowledge. They are led onward by those missing, short-of-perfection points. None of that occurs with a 100. In an e-mail to the class after I was fired, I apologized to the students who were getting those 100′s. My exams should have been hard enough to send them into the 90′s. But that apology produced outrage. Students accused me of trying to “ruin more lives.” I might point out that a score just short of perfection is scarcely ruinous and that to a student scoring zero, easy questions and hard questions are equally impossible.

But these days there is no denying that a 65 upsets many students, even though they have been told that it puts them somewhere in the B range. One might wonder why. Perhaps they have grown up in an education system that is relentlessly upbeat — everyone gets a prize, no team “loses” a game. It’s fine to be dissatisfied with a B — everyone should want an A (81-82 for my exams) and should strive to make that 65 their lowest exam — one that gets dropped.

But it is not fine to be discouraged and disgruntled. I fear that many of today’s students have little or no experience in climbing out of holes — or recovering from adversity. Possibly, they have never felt they were in a hole. Digging out of holes is a critical life skill, as is realizing when that hole is so deep that digging out isn’t likely and a change of direction is necessary. I recall math courses that overwhelmed me. I could struggle and pass but not easily. I could not internalize the concepts and had to survive by blindly learning how to solve certain kinds of problems. Anything else was out of reach. It was clear that for me, heading toward math and physics was a bad idea. I wish that weren’t true, but it was.

What should the students who were getting those single-digit scores do? The answer is not complicated but is, these days, strangely hard to convince students to follow: Go to class. Sit in the front. Go to office hours with your problems. You do yourself no favor to say, as many do, “I was afraid to show how little I know.” Take notes. When I took those math courses, and even some chemistry courses, I was not quick enough to get everything as it unfolded on the blackboard; but I tried to write down everything the professor said. Everything!

If you follow those suggestions and things still don’t work, do what I did and change direction. You are not a bad person if you don’t fully grasp chemistry — go find what does work for you. Among other things, college is for discovering what you were born to do.

Maitland Jones Jr. taught at Princeton University from 1964 to 2007 and at New York University from 2007 to 2022.